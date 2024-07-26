Friday Night's Game Canceled Between Pelicans and GreenJackets
July 26, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
Due to inclement weather and additional storms in the area, Friday night's game between the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and the Augusta GreenJackets has been canceled and will not be made up. Saturday will still feature a doubleheader, with gates opening at 3:30 p.m. Game one is scheduled for a 4:05 p.m. start with game two starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one but not before 6:35 p.m. Both games will be 7-inning contests.
