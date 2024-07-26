Big Inning Lifts Mudcats Past Red Sox

July 26, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

SALEM, V.A. - The Carolina Mudcats used a big sixth inning to race past the Salem Red Sox 9-3 on Friday night at Carillion Clinic Field.

Carolina (55-37 overall, 14-13 second half) trailed 3-2 entering the sixth but broke the game open scoring five times in the inning. The big blow in the inning was a two-run home run off the bat of Luis Castillo, his team best 11th of the season.

Salem (50-44 overall, 16-12 second half) had 10 hits in the game but did not score after the third inning as the Mudcats took the lead in the series with a 9-3 victory.

The series continues Saturday night with first pitch is set for 6:05. The Mudcats are back at Five County Stadium on Tuesday, July 30 as they host the Charleston RiverDogs.

