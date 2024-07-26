Cannon Ballers Announce 2025 Home Schedule

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers have announced their 2025 home-game schedule at Atrium Health Ballpark, where they will play eight unique Carolina League opponents in the 2025 Carolina League season.

2025 marks the fifth season as the Cannon Ballers and fifth at Atrium Health Ballpark for the team. Kannapolis will also celebrate their 24th season as an affiliate of the Chicago White Sox and their 31st summer of playing baseball for the faithful of Cannon City.

Opening Day at Atrium Health Ballpark is slated for Friday, April 4 against the Hickory Crawdads, Single-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, who move back to the Single-A level for the 2025 season and beyond with the promotion of the Down East/Spartanburg franchise to Advanced-A.

After trading home and away series for the month of April, Kannapolis will have its first and only back-to-back homestand in 2025 April 29 to May 11, with a lone off-day on May 5. The Ballers will host the GreenJackets, Single-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, and the Carolina Mudcats, Single-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers in that two-week stretch.

Over the summer, Kannapolis essentially flip-flops weeks at home and weeks on the road, with the same schedule format for the week of July 4 taking shape as prior seasons. For the first time in their time at Atrium Health Ballpark, the Ballers will be home on July 3 rather than July 4, playing their regional opponent in the Hickory Crawdads for a second three-game series at home.

The home schedule comes to a close on August 31, when the Ballers host the Salem Red Sox, Single-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, for their final home series of the regular season.

Below is the entire 2025 home schedule for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers:

April 4 - 6 vs. Hickory Crawdads

April 15 - 20 vs. Columbia Fireflies

April 29- May 4 vs. Augusta GreenJackets

May 6 - 11 vs. Carolina Mudcats

May 20 - 25 vs. Columbia Fireflies

June 3 - 8 vs. Myrtle Beach Pelicans

June 17 - 22 vs. Charleston RiverDogs

July 1 - 3 vs. Hickory Crawdads

July 8- 13 vs. Myrtle Beach Pelicans

July 29 - August 3 vs. Delmarva Shorebirds

August 12 - 17 vs. Augusta GreenJackets

August 26 - 31 vs. Salem Red Sox

**The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers will not play the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, Lynchburg Hillcats or Fredericksburg Nationals at home in 2025**

Season Tickets are now available for the 2025 season at kcballers.com, where fans can guarantee the best seat locations and significant savings through a variety of full-season membership options. Fans can place a $150 nonrefundable deposit per seat to receive complimentary playoff tickets to all 2024 postseason games at Atrium Health Ballpark. Any deposits will guarantee a spot on the 2025 seat selection priority list, with the seat selection process for the 2025 season taking place in the fall.

