Wong Collects Three Hits as WooSox Fall to Mets

August 27, 2022 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - After trading the lead in each of the first four half innings, the Syracuse Mets (52-70) topped the Worcester Red Sox (62-60) by a 6-4 final at NBT Bank Stadium on Saturday night.

Worcester scored the game's first run in the first inning when Abraham Almonte singled home Connor Wong.

Syracuse struck for a pair in the bottom of the first when Daniel Palka hit a two-run home run. The homer was Palka's sixth against Worcester this season.

In the second inning, the WooSox scored a run when Kole Cottam grounded into a double play. One batter later, Wong hit an opposite-field home run to put Worcester on top 3-2.

The Mets scored two more runs in the bottom of the second after Dominic Smith singled home a pair to put them ahead 4-3.

Nick Plummer's RBI groundout in the fifth inning gave Syracuse a 5-3 lead.

In the seventh, Ryan Fitzgerald was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to cut the deficit to 5-4.

Syracuse got an insurance run in the eighth thanks to a Travis Jankowski RBI triple.

Wong made his first start of the season at second base. He now has a nine-game hitting streak. In 13 games in the month of August, Wong is hitting .386 with seven home runs and 18 runs batted in.

Eduard Bazardo made his fourth start of the season and tossed three innings and allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits.

The WooSox wrap up their six-game series with the Mets tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium. Radio coverage begins at 12:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and throughout the WooSox Radio Network.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.