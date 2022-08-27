Late Sánchez Double Puts Jumbo Shrimp in Win Column 3-1

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jesús Sánchez's RBI double in the bottom of the eighth inning Saturday put the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in front as they went on to win 3-1 over the Norfolk Tides in front of 5,715 fans at 121 Financial Ballpark.

With the score tied at one, Jacksonville (65-57) came alive against the Norfolk (55-66) bullpen late in the eighth inning. In his first rehab game with the Jumbo Shrimp, Avisaíl García walked to lead off the inning. A ground out advanced him to second. On the second pitch of the ensuing at-bat, Sánchez smacked a double to the left field corner to break the tie at 2-1. Two batters later, during the at-bat of Troy Johnston, Sánchez scored on two wild pitches to score and push the Jumbo Shrimp lead to 3-1.

After a scoreless three innings, the Jumbo Shrimp broke through in the bottom of the fourth. Bryan De La Cruz and Sánchez started the inning with back-to-back singles. After a double play that allowed De La Cruz to reach third, Johnston walked to put runners at the corners. During the at-bat of Erik González, De La Cruz scored on a wild pitch for a 1-0 Jacksonville advantage.

Norfolk responded immediately in the top of the fifth. With two quick outs, Brett Phillips (1) blasted a solo home run off Jumbo Shrimp starter Jeff Lindgren to tie the game at one.

Lindgren sparked a great effort from the pitching staff, throwing six innings while allowing just one run on two hits with a walk against four strikeouts. Josh Simpson (W, 1-0) tossed two scoreless frames with two walks and four strikeouts. Eli Villalobos (S, 1) spun one scoreless frame with one strikeout against two walks.

Jacksonville wraps up their series with Norfolk in Sunday's 6:35 p.m. contest. LHP Josh Rogers (1-5, 7.76) gets the ball for the Jumbo Shrimp and Norfolk will start RHP Chris Vallimont (2-6, 6.42). Coverage starts at 6:20 p.m. on MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and ESPN690.com.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for Baptist Health Sunday Family Funday! Fans can enjoy a pregame catch on the field from 5:30-5:50 p.m. (weather permitting), plus there will be complimentary pregame face painting and balloon animals. Kids can also feel like the pros by running the bases following the game. The Jumbo Shrimp are also celebrating Southpaw's birthday!

