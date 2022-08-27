Stripers Stifled by Plassmeyer, IronPigs in 4-2 Loss

August 27, 2022 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release







ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Gwinnett Stripers (59-63) were held to one run on five hits over 6.0 innings by Lehigh Valley left-hander Michael Plassmeyer in a 4-2 loss to the IronPigs (68-54) on Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park. Rehabbing Atlanta Braves right-hander Mike Soroka allowed four runs - all in the second inning - over 4.2 innings of work.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning as rehabbing Braves infielder Orlando Arcia doubled and scored on a single by Pat Valaika. The lead lasted until the bottom of the second, when the IronPigs scored four times off Soroka (L, 0-1) to go up 4-1. Johan Camargo's RBI single tied it at 1-1, Jorge Bonifacio's sacrifice fly gave Lehigh Valley a 2-1 lead, and Ali Castillo followed with an RBI single. Joe Dunand cut the deficit to 4-2 in the seventh with a solo home run to left (6).

Key Contributors: Arcia went 2-for-4 with a double and run scored in his first rehab game with Gwinnett this season. Valaika and Dunand each had one RBI. For Lehigh Valley, Plassmeyer (W, 5-2) and three relievers combined to scatter seven hits and strike out 11. Camargo, Bonifacio, and Castillo each had one RBI.

Noteworthy: Soroka, scheduled for 75 pitches in his third rehab start overall, threw exactly that total (47 strikes). Rylan Bannon went 1-for-4 with a single, extending his on-base streak to nine games.

Next Game (Sunday, August 28): Gwinnett at Lehigh Valley, 1:35 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. RHP Freddy Tarnok (1-0, 2.08 ERA) for the Stripers vs. TBD for the IronPigs. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, August 30): Gwinnett vs. Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. It's a Family Value Tuesday at Coolray Field. Enjoy $2 hot dogs and $1 select desserts, courtesy of Coolray Heating & Cooling.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.