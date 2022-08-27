Stripers Stifled by Plassmeyer, IronPigs in 4-2 Loss
August 27, 2022 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Gwinnett Stripers (59-63) were held to one run on five hits over 6.0 innings by Lehigh Valley left-hander Michael Plassmeyer in a 4-2 loss to the IronPigs (68-54) on Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park. Rehabbing Atlanta Braves right-hander Mike Soroka allowed four runs - all in the second inning - over 4.2 innings of work.
Decisive Plays: The Stripers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning as rehabbing Braves infielder Orlando Arcia doubled and scored on a single by Pat Valaika. The lead lasted until the bottom of the second, when the IronPigs scored four times off Soroka (L, 0-1) to go up 4-1. Johan Camargo's RBI single tied it at 1-1, Jorge Bonifacio's sacrifice fly gave Lehigh Valley a 2-1 lead, and Ali Castillo followed with an RBI single. Joe Dunand cut the deficit to 4-2 in the seventh with a solo home run to left (6).
Key Contributors: Arcia went 2-for-4 with a double and run scored in his first rehab game with Gwinnett this season. Valaika and Dunand each had one RBI. For Lehigh Valley, Plassmeyer (W, 5-2) and three relievers combined to scatter seven hits and strike out 11. Camargo, Bonifacio, and Castillo each had one RBI.
Noteworthy: Soroka, scheduled for 75 pitches in his third rehab start overall, threw exactly that total (47 strikes). Rylan Bannon went 1-for-4 with a single, extending his on-base streak to nine games.
Next Game (Sunday, August 28): Gwinnett at Lehigh Valley, 1:35 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. RHP Freddy Tarnok (1-0, 2.08 ERA) for the Stripers vs. TBD for the IronPigs. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, August 30): Gwinnett vs. Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. It's a Family Value Tuesday at Coolray Field. Enjoy $2 hot dogs and $1 select desserts, courtesy of Coolray Heating & Cooling.
