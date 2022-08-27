SWB RailRiders Game Notes - 082722

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (64-56) vs Omaha Storm Chasers (56-64)

Game 122 | Road Game 62 | Werner Park | Papillion, NE | Saturday, August 27, 2022 | First Pitch 7:05 PM (CST)

RHP Shawn Semple (1-0, 6.48) vs LHP Austin Cox (4-7, 4.53)

SEMPLE: No decision in 4.0 IP of relief, 3 H, 2 ER, HR, 2 K @ St. Paul 8/12 (5-4 L - 10 inn.)

COX: No decision, 4.2 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K @ Louisville 8/19 (7-3 W)

LAST TIME OUT

PAPILLION, NE (August 26, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 13-8 to the Omaha Storm Chasers on Friday night at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska. The RailRiders built a 7-0 lead over the first three innings, but the Storm Chasers mounted a comeback with two big innings to take their first win of the series.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took advantage of a two-out error to plate four runs in the top of the first inning against Omaha starter Drew Parrish. Tim Locastro was hit by a pitch with one out and scored when Phillip Evans reached on a throwing error. Josh Breaux singled in Evans and Chris Owings added his third home run of the season for a 4-0 lead. In the third, Breaux drilled a 1-1 offering over the stands in left for his fifth home run of the season; a two-run shot extending the lead to 6-0. With two outs, Locastro singled in Owings for a 7-0 edge. RailRiders starter Matt Krook retired the first ten batters he faced, but a pair of walks and a hit batter loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth. Freddy Fermin hit a grand slam to left, his fourth home run of the series, and cut Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's lead down to three.

After the RailRiders manufactured a run in the top of the sixth when Evans singled in Locastro for an 8-4 lead, Omaha sent 13 to the plate in the bottom of the inning. The Storm Chasers scored eight runs on seven hits and two errors. Fermin hit his second home run of the night and fifth of the week two batters in and Brewer Hicklen hit a two-run homer to cap the inning. Omaha added a run on a sac fly in the eighth to close the scoring. Braden Bristo (2-3) allowed five runs in the sixth, only one of which was earned, and took the loss. Gabe Speier (1-2) garnered the win.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are on the road to face the Omaha Storm Chasers for the first time in 32 years. Entering the series, these two teams had played just twelve times in their respective franchises' histories, six times in 1989 and six times in 1990. The last time the RailRiders were in Omaha, the two split a four-game set from August 15-17, 1990.

EIGHT WAS ENOUGH - SWB lost despite scoring eight runs Friday. Prior to that, the RailRiders were 18-0 when scoring eight or more runs this season.

OOPSIE - The RailRiders defense was charged with five errors on Friday, which set a season-high. The team had committed three errors three times this year as the previous high, most recently on July 10 against Worcester.

CLOSING IN - There are just 32 days left until the final day of the regular season on September 28. The RailRiders have 30 games left to play (one of which is a suspended game), finding themselves two and a half games back of the lone playoff spot in the International League East.

ELEVEN HEAVEN - With Thursday's win, the Railriders have guaranteed at least a series split with Omaha, making it eleven straight six-game series without a losing set. SWB did lose a three-game series to Lehigh Valley July 22-24 (1-2).

BABY PULL ME CLOSER - Five of SWB's last seven games have finished with a one-run differential. The RailRiders are 4-1 in those games.

COOL STORY, BREAUX - In the first inning Friday, Josh Breaux picked up an RBI single. It snapped an 0-for-22 stretch across six games. It was Breaux's first hit since August 3.

ARMANDO WAS HIS NAME-O - Armando Alvarez is 11 for his last 29 (.379). Of those eleven hits, seven of them have gone for extra bases with three homers and four doubles. He has hits in 15 of 17 games he's played in the month of August.

OS-WEIRD NUMBERS - Oswald Peraza's ten-game on-base streak was snapped on Friday. He only had a .333 on-base percentage during it. After going 4-for-9 in the first two games of this two-week road trip, Peraza is 2 for his last 22 over his last six games (.091).

PITA HOT - Matt Pita tallied three hits on Wednesday including a big three-run home run. It was his first three-hit game of the season and his first three-hit game since June 25, 2019. It was the fourth three-hit game of his career. He has never had a four-hit game in his pro career.

RIPPED TO THE MAX - Max McDowell went 6-for-10 last week against the Saints with three doubles, a homer and five driven in. He finds himself on his second three-game hit streak of the season, his first since June 10 - June 14. He went 0-for-3 with a pair of walks on Friday.

ZACH ATTACK - Zach Greene picked up his ninth win of the season in relief on Tuesday. He is back in sole possession of the team lead in this category and is tied for second for the International League lead. On Tuesday, Dairon Blanco of Omaha stole second base with Greene on the mound. It was the first steal attempt off Greene by any baserunner in 2022.

STREAKY - Ronald Guzmán has a nine-game on-base streak... Armando Alvarez has a six-game hit streak... Phillip Evans has a six-game hit streak, one shy of matching a season-best...

ON DECK - The RailRiders return home August 30 to host the Syracuse Mets for their third to final homestand of the season. Get 2-for-1 lawn or bleacher seats online only and enjoy $2 Landshark Lager tallboys for two hours after gates open, presented by PrimoHoagies and The River.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees (78-48) edged past the Oakland A's 3-2. Aaron Judge hit a three-run homer as the only offense provider. It was his 49th of the season. Gerrit Cole struck out 11. Domingo Germán faces Adam Oller tonight at 9:07 PM EST... The Somerset Patriots (71-46) lost 5-1 to New Hampshire. One night after striking out 20 batters, Somerset stockpiled 16 more strikeouts on Friday, including nine by starter Randy Vasquez. Clayton Beeter gets the ball Saturday at 7:05 PM EST... The Hudson Valley Renegades (64-53) bested Hickory 5-4. Josue Panacaul threw 5.2 shutout innings as HV homered three times. Richard Fitts starts tonight at 6:05 PM EST... The Tampa Tarpons (56-60) lost 7-6 to Clearwater. Luis Santos brought the game within one with a single in the ninth but the Tarpons left the tying run at third and the go-ahead run at first to end the game. They play tonight at 6:30 PM EST...

