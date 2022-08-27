Tides Lose to Jumbo Shrimp

August 27, 2022 - International League (IL) - Norfolk Tides News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fl. --- The Norfolk Tides (55-65) fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (64-57), 3-1, at 121 Financial Ballpark Saturday night. The Tides now trail 9-8 in the Navy Town Showdown with four games remaining in the season series.

It was a low-scoring pitcher's duel through and through. The first run of the game didn't score until the the fourth inning when Bryan De La Cruz reached third and scored on a wild pitch by Tides starter Drew Rom to give Jacksonville the lead. Rom would go 5.0 innings and allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out four.

The only run for the Tides came in the top of the fifth when Brett Phillips hit a solo home run. The Tides offense was halted by Jacksonville starter Jeff Lindgren, who only allowed two hits and one walk in 6.0 innings while striking out four.

Jacksonville ended up taking the lead with two runs in the bottom of the eighth. Jesus Sanchez hit the go-ahead RBI double and later scored on a wild pitch to put the game at 3-1. The Jumbo Shrimp's bullpen of Josh Simpson and Eli Villalobos continued off of Lindgren's success, combining for 3.0 innings of scoreless and hitless innings.

The series finale is set for tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. RHP Chris Vallimont (2-6, 6.42) will start for the Tides while LHP Josh Rogers (1-5, 7.76) will go for the Jumbo Shrimp.

POSTGAME NOTES

ROM'S SUCCESS: Tides starter Drew Rom had another good start for the Tides, going 5.0 innings and allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out four...In his two starts with the Tides, he has a 1.86 ERA (9.2 IP, 2 ER), a .222 opponent's average (8-for-36), a 1.45 WHIP (8 hits, 6 walks) and 13 strikeouts.

KID GUTI: With a double in the ninth inning, Kelvin Gutierrez extended his hitting streak to eight games, the longest active streak for the Tides...he finished the night 1-for-4...during his streak, he's batting .267 (8-for-30) with two doubles, a triple, a home run, seven RBI and four walks (.353 OBP).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.