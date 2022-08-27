Plassmeyer Holds The Line In Win Over Gwinnett

(Allentown, PA) - Michael Plassmeyer (5-2) turned in a strong outing for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (68-54) on Saturday evening as he led them to a 4-2 win over the Gwinnett Stripers (59-63). Plassmeyer allowed just one run through six innings pitched.

The Stripers took a 1-0 lead against Plassmeyer in the top of the first inning as Pat Valaika hit an RBI single that would score Orlando Arcia. The IronPigs responded with four runs against Mike Soroka in the bottom of the second inning to take a 4-1 lead.

Johan Camargo hit an RBI single that would score Dustin Peterson then Jorge Bonifacio hit a sacrifice fly that would score Josh Ockimey. Ali Castillo added an RBI single that would score Camargo and Rafael Marchan scored on a double-play groundball. Soroka allowed four runs off four hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings pitched with three strikeouts.

Joe Dunand homered against Erik Miller in the top of the seventh inning to cut Lehigh Valley's lead to 4-2. The home run by Dunand was his sixth of the season.

Brian Marconi turned in a scoreless top of the eighth inning, while Nick Duron cashed in on his fifth save of the season by striking out the side to close out the top of the ninth inning.

The IronPigs and Gwinnett Stripers finish up their series on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

