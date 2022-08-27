Three Roster Moves Announced Saturday

(MEMPHIS, TN) - The Charlotte Knights have announced three roster moves ahead of tonight's 7:35 p.m. ET game against the Memphis Redbirds from AutoZone Park in Memphis, TN. The Knights will play game five of the six-game series against Memphis tonight. The series is currently tied, 2-2.

RHP Davis Martin was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today. Martin, 25, will start tonight's game for the Chicago White Sox against the Arizona Diamondbacks. This is his eighth promotion of the season to the White Sox and second this month. He is 2-3 with a 4.25 ERA this season with the White Sox (36.0 innings pitched).

This season, a total of 15 different players have been promoted to Chicago from Charlotte. Those players in order of their first promotion to Chicago are: INF Jake Burger (April 7 & May 24), RHP Matt Foster (April 7), RHP Jimmy Lambert (April 12, June 2 & June 10), LHP Anderson Severino (April 12), OF Adam Haseley (April 20 & June 19), INF Danny Mendick (May 5 & May 28), RHP Johnny Cueto (May 16), RHP Kyle Crick (May 17, May 31 & June 4), RHP Davis Martin (May 17, June 3, June 14, July 12, July 23, July 29, August 9 & August 27), LHP Tanner Banks (May 26 & June 12), C/1B Seby Zavala (June 12), 1B/OF Gavin Sheets (June 23), INF Lenyn Sosa (August 7), INF Romy Gonzalez (August 17) and C Carlos Pérez (August 21).

INF Leury García, who began an MLB rehab assignment with the Knights yesterday, was activated by the Chicago White Sox today. He appeared in just one game with the Knights on rehab and went 1-for-4 at the plate last night.

OF Tyler Neslony was activated off the IL today. Neslony, 28, is hitting .214 (15-for-70) in 20 games with the Knights this season. He began the season with the Double-A Birmingham Barons and hit .326 (84-for-258) with 49 runs scored, 26 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs, 44 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 64 games. Neslony was acquired by the Chicago White Sox on July 11, 2021 from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for cash. He was originally drafted by the Braves in the ninth round of the June 2016 First-Year Player Draft. A native of Corpus Christi, TX, Neslony is a product of Texas Tech University. A 2018 Southern League All-Star, Neslony combined to hit .296 last season in 57 games with Mississippi and Birmingham. He hit .355 (43-for-121) with the Barons in 38 games last season.

