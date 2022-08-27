Game Information: Rochester Red Wings (54-67) vs. Indianapolis Indians (61-58)

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #120 / Home #62: Rochester Red Wings (54-67) vs. Indianapolis Indians (61-58)

PROBABLES: RHP Mason Thompson (0-3, 3.38) vs. RHP Johan Oviedo (4-2, 4.99)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / The Dot

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Indians continued their explosive offensive ways and clinched at least a series split with the Red Wings through four games of the six-game series on Friday night at Victory Field, 9-1. Hoy Park led off the victory with a solo home run in the bottom of the first and the offense never slowed. In a repeat of Thursday night's rout, the Indians were aided by free bases. In the bottom of the second inning following a fielding error by left fielder Nick Banks and back-to-back walks to Mason Martin and Jared Oliva to load the bases, Josh Bissonette singed into center to plate a run and Ji-Hwan Bae drove in another with a sacrifice fly. A pair of singles and another walk loaded the bases yet again ahead of an Oliva sacrifice fly in the third. The Red Wings' lone run in the fifth was offset by a pair of runs in the home half of the inning. Following a leadoff walk to Cal Mitchell, Kevin Padlo doubled him home from first base on a line drive to left. Oliva then brought Padlo home on a two-out single. The scoring wasn't over, however, and Jack Suwinski launched his sixth Triple-A home run of the season deep out to right field to extend the lead to 8-1.

PITCHING PERFORMS: Since last Tuesday, Aug. 16, the Indians pitching staff has surrendered only 26 runs, which is the second-lowest mark among all 120 full-season minor league affiliates in that time frame. High-A Greensboro has surrendered the fewest runs in the past two weeks (22). The Indians have now scored over twice as many runs (55) as they have given up through 10 games of their 12-game homestand. In that time, the Indians have clinched a winning record in the homestand with seven wins in their last 10 contests and are one win away from also clinching a series victory over Rochester.

JACK JACK'S JACK: Jack Suwinski went 2-for-3 with his sixth Triple-A home run of the season last night in Indy's 9-1 win over Rochester. Last night's long ball was his first in 17 games since hitting five home runs through his first 13 Triple-A games from July 16-Aug. 3 (2). Four of his six home runs have come at Victory Field, including a two-homer game on July 22 vs. St. Paul. Suwinski's 23 home runs between Pittsburgh (14), Indianapolis and Double-A Altoona (3) is a career high and is tied with Matt Gorski for the second-most in the Pirates organization this season, trailing only Aaron Shackelford (24 with Altoona).

OLIVA IS ON ONE: Jared Oliva has reached base safely in seven of his last nine plate appearances and is 5-for-6 with five RBI over the past two games. Last night he went 2-for-2 with a pair of RBI via a single and sacrifice fly. On Thursday night, he went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, three RBI and his first home run since June 15. He has now hit safely in nine of 12 games in August, four of which have been multi-hit performances, with a .368 average (14-for-38), .432 on-base percentage and 1.011 OPS.

PARKED IT: Hoy Park got the scoring started last night with a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning, his third home run in 10 games of the 12-game homestand and his fifth homer in 19 August games. He leads all Indians batters in long balls and RBI (13) for the month with a .274 average (20-for-73). The last time Park hit five-plus home runs in a single month was last June with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, when he hit six in 22 games. He has never hit more than six home runs in a single month in his career.

CLEAN UP: The Indians had their minor-league leading 12-game errorless streak snapped last night. It was the Indians' longest streak dating back to at least the 2005 season and the longest in MiLB since Triple-A Albuquerque went 14 consecutive games without an error last season. It is tied with Miami and Colorado for the third-longest errorless streak in professional baseball this season, behind the Padres (16) and Yankees (13).

TODAY: With a 7-3 record through 10 games of the 12-game homestand, the Indians will look to continue their winning ways and clinch a series win against Rochester today at 7:05 PM ET. This series is the first time that the two have faced off since the 2019 season when they split the six-game season series 3-3, with Indianapolis going 2-1 at Victory Field. Since 1988, the Indians own the advantage in the Circle City, 53-46. Taking the mound for Indianapolis today will be Johan Oviedo, who is making his first career start against Rochester. Countering for the Red Wings will be Mason Thompson, who will be making his first Triple-A start and first career appearance against Indianapolis today.

PENTAGONAL PUNCHOUTS: Indians starter Johan Oviedo will make his first start of the series tonight against Rochester. On Sunday against Iowa, each of his first five outs recoded came via punchout. Through his 2.2 innings, the right-hander threw 32 of his 43 pitches for strikes. It was his third start in four appearances with Indianapolis since being traded from St. Louis at the deadline, and in those outings he has registered a 1.17 ERA (1er/7.2ip), 0.91 WHIP, .185 average against (5-for-27) and nine strikeouts.

THIS DAY IN 1985: Rich Stoll, a native of Attica, Ind., threw a no-hitter in Game 1 of a doubleheader against Buffalo. He walked one batter and recorded four strikeouts over 7.0 innings in the 3-0 triumph. It was the final no-hitter thrown by the Indians at Bush Stadium.

