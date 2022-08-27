Bisons Outslugged by Columbus 8-2 on Saturday Night

BUFFALO, NY - The back-and-forth series between the Buffalo Bisons and Columbus Clippers swung in the visitors favor on Saturday night at Sahlen Field in the Clippers 8-2 victory.

The Herd scored first for the fifth straight time in the series thanks to a pair of walks by Peyton Battenfield and a clutch two-out base hit off the bat of L.J. Talley. His broken bat single to center field scored Yoshi Tsutsugo to give Buffalo a 1-0 lead through two innings.

However, the Clippers answered right back in the top of the third inning to take the lead 2-1. Will Brennan belted a two-run home run to right field that scored Trenton Brooks. An inning later Brennan cleared the bases with a three-run triple to extend Columbus' lead to 5-1 through four frames.

A bases loaded walk to David Fry brought in another run to increase the visitor's lead to 6-1 after five. Thomas Hatch was charged with all six runs in his start that lasted 4.2 innings. Battenfield was not able to get through the fifth to qualify for the victory.

Columbus added two more runs in the top of the seventh frame on a two-run homer by Nolan Jones that made the score 8-1 in favor of the visitors. It was Jones' third homer of the series to increase his season total to six.

Otto Lopez extended his hitting streak to 18 straight games with a base hit in the bottom of the eighth inning. The utilityman finished the night 1-5 at the plate. Buffalo's final run of the night came on a two-out base hit by Stevie Berman in the bottom of the ninth. Berman's RBI double scored Tsutsugo.

Tanner Tully was credited with the win for Columbus in 2.1 innings of relief work. Nick Mikolajchak and Justin Garza followed out of the bullpen for the final two innings of work.

The season series between the Bisons and Clippers is Sunday afternoon with a 1:05 p.m. first pitch from Downtown Buffalo.

