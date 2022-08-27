Tonight's Storm Chasers Game Has Been Postponed Until Tomorrow
August 27, 2022 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers game that was scheduled for Saturday has been postponed until Sunday. Tomorrow will be a doubleheader, with first pitch starting at 1:05 p.m. for the first game with the second game starting 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first. Both games will be seven-inning contests and gates will open at 12:30 p.m.
The Storm Chasers will finish their six-game series tomorrow, before heading to St. Paul for a six-game series next week. Coverage will start tomorrow at 6:45 p.m. CT on the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone. For tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100 and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
