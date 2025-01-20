Wolf Pack Recall Defenseman Case McCarthy from Loan to ECHL's Bloomington Bison
January 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Case McCarthy from loan to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.
McCarthy, 23, has recorded seven points (2 g, 5 a) in 19 games with the Bison this season. He currently has a three-game assist streak, his longest as a pro.
He has also skated in five games with the Wolf Pack, recording an assist. He notched his first career AHL assist on Dec. 6 against the Rockford IceHogs in his season debut with the club.
The native of Troy, NY, signed a two-year deal with the Wolf Pack following his NCAA career on April 15, 2024. He recorded nine points (4 g, 5 a) in 39 games with the Boston University Terriers during the 2023-24 campaign.
He also served as captain of the Terriers, who advanced to the NCAA's Frozen Four.
Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2024-25 season are powered by Verizon.
