T-Birds Succumb to Pesky Islander Rally

January 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds forward Hugh McGing (left) vs. the Bridgeport Islanders

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (17-17-2-1) could not hold off a hard charge from the Bridgeport Islanders (9-25-2-2) as the visitors skated off with a 4-3 win on Monday afternoon inside the MassMutual Center.

The T-Birds' Swedish contingent got the offense back in rhythm in the opening frame, beginning with Samuel Johannesson placing a perfect wrist shot through Henrik Tikkanen's blocker arm at 6:45 of the first after receiving a back pass from Dalibor Dvorsky.

The Swede's second goal of the season would not be his last piece of offensive action in the first period, as he found more ice room at the 17:40 mark, flipping a shot that fellow countryman Simon Robertsson deflected through Tikkanen to make it a 2-0 score.

At the other end, Colten Ellis got the goaltending start, aiming to improve to a perfect 5-0 record against the Islanders, and the T-Birds backstop answered the call with nine stops in the opening frame, helping Springfield dispatch a Bridgeport power play in the first as well.

After getting outplayed for much of the first, Bridgeport responded with a feverish push in the middle stanza, as they peppered Ellis with 23 shots in the 20-minute segment, and the Islanders' specialty teams were instrumental in evening the score. First, it was Chris Terry grabbing a loose rebound behind the goal line and beating Ellis to the post with a backhand tuck-in at 3:21.

3:53 later, Liam Foudy got his second point of the period, racing up the left side shorthanded and beating Ellis under the crossbar to get the game tied, 2-2, and handed Springfield its first shorthanded goal allowed this season.

Springfield had two golden opportunities to retake the lead, but Tikkanen came up with a pair of marvelous saves on a Matt Luff breakaway and an Otto Stenberg point-blank chance off a 3-on-2 rush.

With less than two minutes separating the teams from the intermission, Bridgeport thought it had taken its first lead when Gemel Smith crashed the net for a loose puck near the goal line. Somehow, Scott Harrington dove backward to swat the puck off the line and keep the score deadlocked into the final period.

The Springfield power play broke the deadlock at the 4:58 mark of the final period when Hugh McGing found open ice in the slot, receiving a pass from Stenberg and snapping it over Tikkanen to make it a 3-2 T-Birds lead.

The advantage was short-lived, as Foudy's second goal of the game just 1:05 later deadlocked the score once again, as he cleaned up a rebound in front of the net to tie the game, 3-3.

Eetu Liukas proved to be the hero for Bridgeport at 9:54 as he arrived at the net front to pound home a rebound off an initial shot from Tyce Thompson. The Islanders' only lead of the game proved to be the last goal of the day, as Liukas found the back of the net for the second straight game against the T-Birds.

Ellis suffered only his second regulation loss since Nov. 2, making 38 stops, while Tikkanen earned his second win over Springfield with 38 saves of his own.

The T-Birds get a few days to rest before beginning another three-game weekend on Friday in Allentown, Pa., against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. from the PPL Center.

