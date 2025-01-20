Crunch Downed by Comets, 2-1

January 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch forward Gage Goncalves vs. the Utica Comets

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Utica Comets, 2-1, today at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The loss moves the Crunch to 17-13-5-4 on the season and 3-3-0-0 in the 14-game season series against the Comets.

Crunch goaltender Matt Tomkins stopped 16-of-18 shots. Isaac Poulter turned aside 26-of-27 in net for the Comets. Syracuse was held scoreless on their four power play opportunities, while the penalty kill shut down Utica's lone man-advantage.

The Comets were first on the board 4:01 into the game. Tomkins made a pair of quick saves on close-range shots from Nathan Légaré and Shane Bowers, but Xavier Parent was eventually able to send in a rebound.

The Crunch evened the score just 54 seconds into the middle frame. Jujhar Khaira carried the puck into the zone on an odd-man rush and centered a feed for Logan Brown to chip in. Parent potted his second of the game with a wrister from the high slot with just 19 seconds remaining in the second period to put Utica back on top.

The Comets maintained their lead through the third period to take the win.

The Crunch continue their three-game homestand when they host the Bridgeport Islanders this Friday.

Crunchables: Max Groshev skated in his 100th AHL game today.

