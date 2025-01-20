American Hockey League Announces Suspension

January 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif.  -  The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that San Diego Gulls defenseman Rodwin Dionicio has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Calgary on Jan. 18.

Ã¯Â»Â¿Dionicio will miss San Diego's game Saturday (Jan. 25) at Calgary.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.