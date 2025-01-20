Belleville Senators Welcome John Mathers as New Vice President of Business Operations

January 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are pleased to officially announce the hiring of John Mathers as the club's new Vice President of Business Operations.

Mathers joined the Senators at the start of the 2024-25 season, most recently from the National Hockey League's New York Islanders, where he was responsible for overseeing the club's Fan Engagement departments, as well as the Islanders American Hockey League affiliate in Bridgeport.

The Caledon, Ontario native will oversee the Belleville Sens business operations and all day-to-day activities for the club.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Senators' family and have been extremely encouraged by what I've seen in my first few months here in Belleville," said Mathers. "Belleville and the Bay of Quinte Region are incredibly engaged and passionate hockey markets, and there is a lot of potential to build on the foundation the franchise has already set since it moved here in 2017. I'm looking forward to driving deeper, more meaningful connections with our fans and ensuring the Belleville Sens continue to be a leader in our community."

"We're delighted to welcome John to our organization. He's an experienced hockey executive with an excellent reputation," said Ottawa Senators President and CEO Cyril Leeder. "We are convinced that he will be able to accomplish great things with the Belleville Senators, and we will give him our full support in all his endeavours."

Mathers earned a Bachelor of Sports Management at Brock University and a Master's in Science, Sport, Leisure, and Commerce from Memphis University before working in various sports and markets throughout his career. Before his time with the Senators and Islanders, Mathers worked in the Canadian Football League with the Toronto Argonauts and Ottawa REDBLACKS during their expansion.

He has also worked overseas in England with various soccer clubs, including Burnley Football Club and Blackburn Rovers, and consulted with the Aspire Group, which contracted his ticket sales expertise to Coventry City Football Club and Leicester City Football Club.

In 2016 Mathers received the Ottawa Chamber of Commerce's 40 Under 40 Award, recognizing rising stars in Ottawa's business community.

