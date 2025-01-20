Set Fire to the Reign: Wranglers Defeat Reign 5-4 in Overtime

January 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







ONTARIO, Calif. - The Wranglers secured a dramatic 5-4 overtime victory over the Ontario Reign in a back-and-forth affair at the Toyota Arena Sunday, with Ilya Solovyov netting the game-winner in extra time.

Efforts from Jeremie Poirier, Dryden Hunt, Sam Morton, and William Stromgren helped bring the Wranglers to victory.

The action began early in the first period, with Poirier putting the Wranglers ahead just 2:30 into the game with shot from the top of the Reign zone, assisted by Hunt.

first shot, first goal of the game!! pic.twitter.com/GoCPhnEEqa

- Calgary Wranglers (@AHLWranglers) January 19, 2025

Hunt was at it again minutes later, this time scoring himself from the right circle after a quick pass from Stromgren, doubling the Wranglers lead.

The Reign responded in the second period, as Andre Lee slashed the deficit in half.

But the Wranglers answered with a few more of their own.

Morton sent one top shelf to restore the two-goal cushion, assisted by Poirier.

Stromgren then extended the lead further during a powerplay, firing another past Ontario netminder Erik Portillo, with Martin Frk picking up the assist.

A pair of quick strikes from Glenn Gawdin and Taylor Ward closed the gap to 4-3, keeping the game tense heading into the final period.

The third period saw the momentum swing yet again.

Jack Studnicka completed the comeback for Ontario, tying the game 4-4, and forcing overtime.

Then it was Solovyov who played the hero..

In a two-on-two rush, the defenceman received a pass from Frk in the Reign zone and calmly fired the puck past Portillo to seal the victory.

Wranglers goaltender Waltteri Ignatjew kept his team in the game.

He turned aside 32 shots on the night, including several key saves to preserve the tie and give his team a chance to win.

The Wranglers will look to carry the momentum from this victory into their second tilt of the double header against the Reign, who will be looking for revenge on Jan. 21 at the Toyota Arena.

Players to Watch

Wranglers - Dryden Hunt

Being a true playmaker, he had two assists on Jan. 19, he's also shown his ability to score goals for his team.

Hunt continues his point streak, notching 11 points in the past six games.

Jan. 19 (3)

Jan. 18 (2)

Jan. 15 (1)

Jan. 14 (2)

Jan. 11 (2)

Jan. 10 (1)

Reign - Jack Studnicka

He was dangerous on Jan. 19, assisting a goal that put his team in contention and scoring the equalizer that forced the overtime.

Studnicka has 14 goals and 25 points this season.

How to Watch

Don't miss a moment of the action! Tune in to AHLTV on FloHockey to catch all the live coverage.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.