Zac Funk Returns to Bears, Ryan Hofer Re-Assigned to Stingrays

January 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced that forward Zac Funk has been re-assigned to Hershey from the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays. Additionally, forward Ryan Hofer has been re-assigned from Hershey to South Carolina.

Funk, 21, had five points (2g, 3a) in five games with the Stingrays. He collected assists in his first two ECHL games, and posted a three-point (2g, 1a) performance on Jan. 18 versus Orlando.

The Coldstream, British Columbia native has skated in 13 games with Hershey this season, scoring three points (1g, 2a). He tallied his first career AHL points on Nov. 16 at Lehigh Valley, scoring a goal and an assist in a 6-3 win.

He recorded 123 points (67g, 56a) in 68 games with the Prince George Cougars of the Western Hockey League (WHL) last season. Funk led the WHL in goals, power-play goals (31), plus/minus (+56) and ranked second in points and fourth in shots (323). He had eight hat tricks while serving as an alternate captain for Prince George, and he was named a finalist for WHL Player of the Year. In the playoffs, Funk posted 18 points (8g, 10a) in 15 games with the Cougars.

Funk was signed by the Capitals on March 1, 2024 to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Hofer, 22, has appeared in 21 games with South Carolina this season, scoring seven points (5g, 2a) and logging 28 penalty minutes. He has registered four points (2g, 2a) over his last five outings.

With the Bears this season, Hofer has appeared in four games. In his rookie campaign in 2023-24, the Winnipeg, Manitoba native scored eight points (4g, 4a) in 40 regular season games for the Chocolate and White. He served as Black Ace during the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs as Hershey won its 13th title.

Hofer was selected in the sixth round, 181st overall, of the 2022 NHL Draft by the Capitals.

