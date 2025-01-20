Gulls' Dionicio Suspended for One Game
January 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that San Diego Gulls defenseman Rodwin Dionicio has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Calgary on Jan. 18.
Dionicio will miss San Diego's game Saturday (Jan. 25) at Calgary.
