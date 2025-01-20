Anaheim Ducks Reassign Sam Colangelo to San Diego
January 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned right wing Sam Colangelo to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Colangelo, 23 (12/26/01), scored one goal in 12 NHL games with Anaheim this season. He has scored two goals in 15 career NHL games with the Ducks. The 6-2, 211-pound forward returns to San Diego with 13-9=22 points in 24 AHL games this season. At the time of his recall Jan. 8, Colangelo led AHL rookies in goals and was tied for seventh in points, while he paced the Gulls in points and goals. On Jan. 8, Colangelo was named to the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic, to be held Feb. 2-3 in Palm Desert, Calif.
Selected by Anaheim in the second round (36th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Colangelo scored 45-52- points with a +20 rating and 55 PIM in 110 career NCAA games in four seasons between Western Michigan (2023-24) and Northeastern (2020-23). A native of Stoneham, Mass., Colangelo helped Team USA to a gold medal at the 2021 World Junior Championship.
