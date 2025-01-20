Sergei Murashov Recalled from Wheeling

January 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that the Pittsburgh Penguins have reassigned goaltender Sergei Murashov to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Murashov is 2-0-0 with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, his first in North America. In his two AHL games, Murashov has a 2.50 goals against average and a .919 save percentage.

Murashov is also 15-3-1 with Wheeling. That record featured a 13-game win streak that lasted from Nov. 6 until it was broken in overtime on Jan. 8. It was the longest winning streak by a goalie in Nailers history, and the longest winning streak by a rookie in ECHL history.

Overall, the 20-year-old sports a 2.41 goals against average and .919 save percentage as a Nailer. His 15 wins place Murashov in tie for second-most in the ECHL and first among league rookies.

A fourth-round draft pick (118th overall) by Pittsburgh in 2022, Murashov spent the past several seasons establishing himself as one of the best goalies in the Russian junior ranks. In four seasons playing in the MHL, Murashov posted a 73-30-12 record, a 2.04 goals against average, .934 save percentage and 22 shutouts. He also suited up in seven KHL games for his hometown team, Lokomotiv Yaroslavl, going 4-1-2 with one shutout.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is on Friday, Jan. 24, the first of a home-and-home set against the Utica Comets. Friday puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m. at Adirondack Bank Center.

The Penguins make their long-awaited return to home ice the following night, Saturday, Jan. 25. Game time for the Penguins and Comets is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

