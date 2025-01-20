Roadrunners Fall 5-4 in OT After Henderson's Last-Minute Comeback

January 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners forward Hunter Drew and Henderson's Joe Fleming drop the gloves

(Tucson Roadrunners, Credit: Kate Dibildox) Tucson Roadrunners forward Hunter Drew and Henderson's Joe Fleming drop the gloves(Tucson Roadrunners, Credit: Kate Dibildox)

Tucson, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners (20-15-1-0) held a late two-goal lead, but the Henderson Silver Knights (10-26-2-0) rallied with two goals just 50 seconds apart in the final minutes to force overtime. Henderson's Brendan Brisson netted the game-winner 2:52 into overtime, completing a 5-4 comeback victory on Monday at Tucson Arena.

Curtis Douglas opened the scoring early in the first period, and Travis Barron doubled Tucson's lead moments later. Henderson's Mason Morelli responded less than 30 seconds after Barron's tally, cutting the deficit to 2-1 heading into the first intermission.

The second period saw plenty of action, including three fights in the first 11 minutes, before Max Szuber and Cameron Hebig scored 12 seconds apart to extend the Roadrunners' advantage to 4-1. Late in the frame, Henderson's Braeden Bowman struck with 2:06 left to pull the Silver Knights within two.

Henderson controlled the game in the third period, outshooting Tucson 9-2. Matyas Sapovaliv scored with 2:16 remaining to make it 4-3, and Kai Uchacz found the equalizer with 1:26 left to send the game to overtime.

The loss extended the Roadrunners' losing streak to three games, though Tucson earned a valuable point in the standings. They now sit just two points behind the sixth-place Abbotsford Canucks in the Pacific Division.

First Period

Henderson appeared to strike first just 1:26 into the game when Brisson scooped up a rebound below the left circle and fired a missile bar down. However, after video review, officials ruled that the puck didn't cross the goal line, keeping the game scoreless.

The Roadrunners wasted no time taking advantage of the reprieve. Douglas broke the deadlock at 2:19, redirecting a Kevin Connauton wrist shot from the point. Douglas stationed himself above the crease, perfectly positioned to tip the puck past Henderson netminder Carl Lindblom for the 1-0 lead.

Tucson struck again at 6:52, taking advantage of a Henderson turnover at center ice. Roadrunners forward Hunter Drew disrupted Silver Knights defenseman Christoffer Sedoff with a quick swipe to clear the puck out of Tucson's zone. Sedoff struggled to regain control in the neutral zone, giving Travis Barron an opening to seize the puck and spark a two-on-none breakaway with Drew. A crisp series of give-and-go passes ended with Barron hammering a one-timer into the net, extending the Roadrunners' lead to 2-0.

The Silver Knights responded just 27 seconds later. Mason Morelli brought Henderson back within one, sneaking a short-side shot past Tucson goalie Tyler Parks to make it 2-1.

Former Roadrunner Dysin Mayo was whistled for holding at 12:11, sending Tucson to their first power play of the night. While the Roadrunners' man-advantage unit generated a pair of quality looks from the perimeter, they were unable to get one past Lindblom. However, seconds after the penalty expired, Roadrunners rookie Maveric Lamoureux jumped into the play and unleashed a one-timer off the rush, narrowly missing wide.

Second Period

The second period opened with physicality as Connauton delivered a crushing hip check to Henderson's Jakub Barbenec near the Silver Knights' blue line just over two-and-a-half minutes in. Mitch McLain quickly came to his teammate's defense, challenging Connauton to drop the gloves. The quick scrap between the two energized both benches.

Tucson nearly capitalized on the momentum five minutes later when Lamoureux generated a prime scoring chance with a seemingly harmless wrist shot from the left point. Henderson goalie Carl Lindbom fumbled the puck with his glove and allowed a dangerous rebound into the crease. Barron and Drew battled for multiple whacks at the loose puck, but the Silver Knights scrambled to clear the danger.

The Roadrunners kept the pressure on, and at 7:10, Kailer Yamamoto set up Hebig for another golden opportunity. Yamamoto threaded a pass from behind the net to Hebig, who found himself open in the left circle with a chance to pick his spot. However, Lindbom came up big, turning aside the shot to keep Henderson within one.

The period's physical intensity boiled over midway through. Henderson's Riley McKay took exception to rookie Sam Lipkin lingering in Lindbom's crease, sparking a spirited fight between the two. Both players landed punches before falling to the ice, marking the first time this season Tucson had multiple fights in a single period.

The gloves dropped again less than two minutes later when Drew squared off with Silver Knights defenseman Joe Fleming at center ice. Drew dominated the bout, landing several punches that brought the Tucson crowd to its feet.

Tucson's offensive persistence paid off late in the period with a rapid-fire scoring surge. At 12:56, Szuber rifled a shot from the left point through traffic, beating Lindbom to restore the Roadrunners' two-goal cushion. Just 12 seconds later, Hebig extended the lead to 4-1, hammering home a one-timer in the slot off Austin Poganski's pinpoint feed from behind the net.

Henderson responded late in the second, cutting the deficit to 4-2 on the power play after a high-sticking penalty against Tucson. Jake Bischoff unleashed a heavy shot from the point, creating a chaotic scramble in front of the net. Jonas Rondbjerg corralled the loose puck and fed Braeden Bowman, who buried a one-timer with 2:06 remaining to bring the Silver Knights within two heading into the final intermission.

Third Period

The Silver Knights came out strong in the third period, dictating play and firing the first five shots on goal. Five minutes in, Villalta came up clutch, using his blocker to deny Robert Hägg's boom from the point. Despite Henderson's extended time of possession, the Roadrunners' defense held firm, preventing any high-danger chances through the first half of the frame.

However, the Silver Knights broke through late. Matyas Sapovaliv scored with 2:16 remaining, cutting Tucson's lead to 4-3 and injecting life into the visitors' side. With momentum on their side, Henderson struck again just 50 seconds later. Kai Uchacz found space at the top of the circle and ripped a quick shot past Villalta to tie the game at 4-4, forcing overtime.

Overtime

The Roadrunners nearly secured the win midway through overtime when Sokolov carried the puck coast-to-coast, weaving through defenders. However, his shot was deflected wide by the Henderson defense. Moments later, the Silver Knights capitalized on their chance. Tanner Laczynski led a two-on-one rush and slid a perfect pass to Brendan Brisson, who hammered a one-timer home at 2:51 of overtime to seal Henderson's 5-4 comeback victory.

The Roadrunners will look to snap their three-game skid in Tuesday's series finale against the Silver Knights at Tucson Arena. Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m. MST. Fans can catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

