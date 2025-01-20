Comets Win Afternoon Battle against Crunch, 2-1

January 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse, NY - Stepping into the Upstate Medical University Arena in Syracuse, the Comets battled the Crunch for the sixth time this season and the third time on the road. Utica was coming off a victory on the road two days previously and were looking to keep the momentum going as they began a week of four games in less than a week. The Comets Xavier Parent struck twice in the contest and helped the team to a lead heading into the final period of regulation. Combined with excellent goaltending from Isaac Poulter for Utica and the timely goal scoring, the Comets secure the victor by a 2-1 score.

During the first period, Nathan Legare drove the net and forced Syracuse goalie, Brandon Tomkins to make a good save. The rebound was left for Shane Bowers who was also stopped by the third rebound was put home by Xavier Parent at 4:01 for his sixth of the season and the Comets held a 1-0 lead.

The Crunch tied the game in the third period after a goal by Logan Brown beat Comets goalie, Isaac Poulter on a one-timer 54 seconds into the middle frame. In the final minute of the second, Parent launched a wrist-shot that beat Tomkins for his seventh of the season and second of the game giving Utica a 2-1 lead at 19:40.

With a one-goal advantage heading into the final period of regulation, the Comets held on and didn't allow another goal and held on to win the game.

The Comets are back return to the Adirondack Bank Center on Wednesday, January 22nd at 7:00 PM to play the Bridgeport Islanders. Tickets are still available and can be purchased by visiting www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

