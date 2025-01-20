Belleville Sens Return Home from Tough Trip to Pennsylvania

January 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







Last week, the Belleville Senators made a short but challenging trip to Pennsylvania and, unfortunately, couldn't bring any points back home to the Friendly City.

The Senators started their trip in Allentown on Wednesday night, where their stingy defence wasn't enough to hold off the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers) in a loss at PPL Center. Then, on Friday, Belleville was beaten by the two-time defending Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears (AHL affiliate of the Washington Capitals) at Giant Center. The Sens were supposed to head to Wilkes-Barre for a matchup with the Penguins (AHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins), but ice issues at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza saw that game postponed until March 4, 2025.

Wednesday, January 15, 2025: Belleville Senators - 2 @ Lehigh Valley Phantoms - 3

Goals from Wyatt Bongiovanni and Jan Jenik weren't enough for the Belleville Senators on Wednesday night, as the team dropped a narrow 3-2 decision to the host Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the opener of a Pennsylvania road trip.

Friday, January 17, 2025: Belleville Senators - 1 @ Hershey Bears - 4

Goaltender Michael Simpson made 31 saves, and Angus Crookshank scored his team-leading 14th goal of the season, but the Belleville Senators dropped their second of two games on their Pennsylvania road trip with a 4-1 loss to the Hershey Bears on Friday night.

Highlight of the Week:

Forward Jamieson Rees made an immediate impact in his return from an 18-game injury layoff, putting his body on the line to dive and make a pass to Jan Jenik, who scored for the Senators against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, in Allentown, PA, last weekend, for our Highlight of the Week.

Transactions:

Jan.13/25 - #1 Alexis Gravel (G) - Released from PTO

Jan.14/25 - #45 Mark Sinclair (G) - Signed to PTO

Jan.15/25 - #7 Kris Myllari (D) - Signed to PTO

Jan.15/25 - #21 Max Guenette (D) - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Jan.16/25 - #6 Donovan Sebrango (D) - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Jan.16/25 - #17 Zack MacEwen (F) - Returned on loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Jan.16/25 - #14 Spencer Kersten (F) - Released from PTO

Click here for a full list of Belleville Sens transactions.

Statistical Leaders:

Points: 24 - #22 Garrett Pilon (3 G + 21 A) / #34 Stephen Halliday (8 G + 16 A)

Goals: 14 - #9 Angus Crookshank (F) (T-8th in AHL Goals)

Assists: 21 - #22 Garrett Pilon (F) (T-6th in AHL Assists)

Power Play Goals: 7 - #9 Angus Crookshank (F) (T-2nd in AHL PPG)

Plus/Minus: +12 - #21 Max Guenette (D)

Penalty Minutes: 48 - #42 Hayden Hodgson (F)

Goals Against Average: 2.43 - #35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

Save Percentage: .901 - #35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

This Week:

The Senators return home this weekend for a double-dose of the back-to-back defending champs, as the Hershey Bears (AHL affiliate of the Washington Capitals) make their only trip to the Friendly City on Friday and Saturday. The Senators will recognize the dedication and accomplishments of local educators on Saturday night during the club's first-ever Teacher Appreciation Night.

Friday, January 24, 2025 - Belleville Senators vs Hershey Bears - 7:00 p.m. (CAA Arena)

Saturday, January 25, 2025 - Belleville Senators vs Hershey Bears - 7:00 p.m. (CAA Arena) (Teacher Appreciation Night)

Both games can be heard on the Belleville Sens Entertainment Network or seen on AHL TV on FloHockey.

Their three-game homestand concludes next Wednesday, January 29, 2025 with a visit from the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL affiliate of the New York Rangers).

Ticket Info:

Tickets for all 2024-25 Belleville Sens home games are now on sale via Ticketmaster, by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com, or at the Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena during select hours.

Fans looking for details on other ticketing options can click the following links for more on becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or putting down a deposit for a group experience. More information on those ticket options, plus details on premium seating and Business Elite packages is available by visiting the Belleville Sens website or emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.