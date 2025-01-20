Poturalski and Cagnoni's Big Night Not Enough in Loss at Canucks

January 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford, BC - The San Jose Barracuda (20-13-1-2) jumped out to a 2-0 lead on Sunday night at the Abbotsford Centre but failed to close out the Abbotsford Canucks (20-15-1-1), falling 5-4. In the loss, Andrew Poturalski collected a game-high four points (1+3=4) and Luca Cagnoni recorded his first three-point (1+2=3) game of his pro career.

On their first power play of the game, the Barracuda would open the scoring as Poturalski slung a pass to the crease and Justin Bailey (7) directed it in. Two minutes later, at 8:53, Poturalski skated to the slot uncontested and beat Arturs Silovs glove side. After the Barracuda were called for their third minor of the period, the Canucks managed to answer when Nils Aman (6) when upstairs from just above the crease at 14:12. Three minutes later, the Canucks tied the score as Cole McWard's (3) shot bounded off Gabe Carriere, off Ethan Frisch and in.

At the end of the first, the Barracuda were called for a pair of minors in the final four seconds, leading to nearly a full two-minute five-on-three for Abbotsford to begin the second. On the power play, Aatu Raty (7) tucked in a loose puck in the crease after Carriere failed to secure it with his glove moments prior. Now down 3-2, the Barracuda would answer on a five-on-three as Cagnoni (10) sniped in a point shot.

Right off the center-ice faceoff to begin the third, Jimmy Schuldt dumped the puck into the offensive zone and it bounced off the stanchion to the middle of the ice and Ethan Cardwell (4) fired in the go-ahead goal just seven seconds into the period. Unfortunately, just a minute and 12 seconds later the Barracuda would give up their lead when Linus Karlsson (12) directed in a back-post feed from Ty Mueller. With the game tied at 4-4, the Canucks would win it with just 38 seconds left as Jonathan Lekkerimaki (13) lifted in a pass from Raty on the backdoor after the Canucks won a footrace to a loose puck in the offensive zone.

The Barracuda return home on Wednesday to take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds (7 p.m.), kicking off a season-long seven game homestand. For tickets and more information, go to sjbarracuda.com.

