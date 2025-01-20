Game #36 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners vs Henderson Silver Knights

Game #36: Tucson Roadrunners (19-15-1-0) vs Henderson Silver Knights (10-25-2-0)

Time: 6:00 p.m. MST, Tucson Arena, Tucson, AZ

Referees: #73 Stan Szczurek, #15 Mike Dietrich

Linespeople: #74 Eric Anderson, #48 Jake Herzog

The Tucson Roadrunners (19-15-1-0) return home from their seven-game road trip and kick off a six-game homestand with a back-to-back slate against the Henderson Silver Knights (10-25-2-0), starting with Monday night's matchup at 6 p.m. MST at Tucson Arena.

The Roadrunners went 3-4 on their road trip after losing three of their last four games, including back-to-back losses to the Wranglers at the Saddledome on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tucson allowed a season-high three goals in a period in both contests. Game two's 4-3 defeat marked their first road loss of the season when scoring first (6-1 record).

Tucson looks to bounce back against Henderson, a team they've found success against this season. The Roadrunners hold a 3-1 record against the Silver Knights, including three straight victories. Tucson's defense and goaltending have held Henderson to two goals or fewer in each of the three wins.

The Silver Knights are coming off a 1-0 victory over the Ontario Reign, a win that snapped their four-game losing streak. Despite the victory, Henderson has struggled recently, winning just three of their last 10 games. They remain in 10th place at the bottom of the Pacific Division standings with 22 points. Meanwhile, the Roadrunners hold the final playoff spot in seventh place with 39 points. Tucson has a four-point cushion over eighth-place Bakersfield and sits just one point behind sixth-place Abbotsford, making this series a crucial opportunity to solidify their postseason positioning.

Three things:

Hebig Stays Hot

Cameron Hebig enters the series riding a three-game scoring streak and four-game point streak, with four goals and an assist in his last four games and seven goals in his last seven games. In Tucson's last outing on Wednesday, Hebig scored two goals for his fourth multi-point game of the season and second multi-goal game of the year, tying Egor Sokolov and Hunter Drew for the team lead. With 13 goals on the season, Hebig has already matched his career high (set in 2021-22 over 68 games) in just 30 games played. Last season, he tallied 12 goals in 61 games. He's also tied with Egor Sokolov for the team lead in goals.

Yamamoto's and Sokolov's Impact

Kailer Yamamoto and Egor Sokolov also continue to drive the team's offense. Yamamoto is currently on a three-game point streak, including a goal against San Diego on Saturday, Jan. 11, and assists in both games against Calgary. A consistent producer, Yamamoto has 10 points in his last 10 games (4G, 6A). On the season, Yamamoto is tied with Robbie Russo for the team-lead in assists with 16, and ranks second in points with 26 in 27 games played. Meanwhile, Sokolov has five points in his last five games (3G, 2A), including an assist on Ryan McGregor's second-period goal against Calgary on Wednesday. On the season, Sokolov leads the team in points with 28 (13G, 15A), and is on-pace to surpass his previous career-season highs for goals. In the last two seasons, Sokolov set career bests with 21 goals.

Roadrunners Young Guns Return

The Roadrunners are set to welcome back another promising forward prospect who has been recovering from injury. Rookie Julian Lutz is expected to return to the lineup against Henderson after missing the last 23 games. His previous appearance came on Nov. 15 against the Silver Knights. The 20-year-old, selected 43rd overall in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft by the Arizona Coyotes, has contributed four assists in 12 games this season. His return bolsters Tucson's forward depth and adds a dynamic presence to their roster. Lutz's addition comes on the heels of fellow rookie Miko Matikka's re-entry into the lineup. Matikka made his comeback on Friday, Jan. 10, against San Diego after missing 12 games due to an injury sustained on Dec. 7 against Calgary. The 21-year-old, drafted in the third round (67th overall) in 2022, has yet to register a point in his first four games back but has shown flashes of his potential. Matikka has been snakebit on the scoresheet, but has driven play at times and recorded a career-high four shots on goal during Tuesday's matchup against the Wranglers. With both young forwards back in action, the Roadrunners look to capitalize on their energy and skill moving forward.

What's the word?

"Have the same game plan. Don't take any days off. Come prepared every day to the rink and try to be the best player you can be every day."

Roadrunners forward Kailer Yamamoto on what the Roadrunners need to do to snap their two-game skid

Number to Know:

50 - With Wednesday's two-goal performance, Hebig tallied his 49th and 50th goal as a Roadrunner, moving him past Hudson Fasching (49G) for 4th All-Time in franchise history. It also marked his 108th point as a Roadrunner, moving him past Hudson Fasching (106 PTS) for 5th All-Time.

Latest Transactions:

None

We're Doing It Live

Monday's matchup will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. MST with Roadrunners Warm-Up, hosted by "Voice of the Roadrunners" Jonathon Schaffer, who has all of the action from Tucson Arena. Fans can also watch the game on AHLtv now on Flo Hockey.

