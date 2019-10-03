Wolf Pack Name Steven Fogarty Captain

October 3, 2019





HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that forward Steven Fogarty has been named the 12th captain in Wolf Pack history, and that defensemen Ryan Lindgren and Vincent LoVerde, and forward Boo Nieves, will rotate as alternate captains.

Fogarty, a fourth-year pro out of the University of Notre Dame, was the Wolf Pack's second-leading point, goal and assist-scorer last season, with pro career highs of 21-31-52 in 66 games. The 26-year-old Chambersburg, PA native also logged ten games with the parent New York Rangers in 2018-19. A third-round (72nd overall) draft pick by the Rangers in 2011, Fogarty has totaled 198 career games of action in a Wolf Pack uniform, notching 37 goals and 56 assists for 93 points, along with 93 penalty minutes.

Lindgren is entering his second year of pro hockey out of the University of Minnesota. In 65 games with the Wolf Pack last season as a rookie, the 21-year-old native of Burnsville, MN chipped in 12 assists and served 94 minutes in penalties, the second-highest total on the Wolf Pack club. He also got into five NHL games with the Rangers, registering eight PIM. Lindgren was acquired by the Rangers from Boston February 25, 2018, along with Ryan Spooner, Matt Beleskey and a 2018 first-round draft pick, in exchange for Rick Nash. He was originally drafted in the second round (49th overall) by the Bruins in 2016.

LoVerde is a ninth-year pro, and two-time Calder Cup champion, who was signed to an AHL contract by the Wolf Pack July 1. The 30-year-old, Chicago, IL-born LoVerde brings 432 games of AHL experience to the Wolf Pack, having amassed career totals of 45 goals and 107 assists for 152 points, along with 316 PIM, in action with the Manchester Monarchs, Ontario Reign and Toronto Marlies. A product of Miami University (Ohio), LoVerde captained the 2014-15 Monarchs to a Calder Cup title and also won a Calder Cup with the 2017-18 Marlies.

Nieves, a 25-year-old fourth-year man out of the University of Michigan, skated in 43 games with the Rangers in 2018-19, contributing four goals and six assists for ten points. He also saw action in 16 games with the Wolf Pack, and registered three goals and five assists for eight points. A second-round (59th overall) draftee by the Rangers in 2012 and a native of Syracuse, NY, Nieves is a veteran of 72 career NHL games, in which he has totaled five goals and 14 assists for 19 points, plus 20 penalty minutes, and 104 AHL contests with the Wolf Pack, having produced 19 goals and 33 assists for 52 points, with 28 PIM.

