Stockton Heat Announce 2019-20 Roster
October 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Stockton, CA - The Stockton Heat Heat announced their opening day roster for the 2019-20 AHL season.
The Heat will start the season with 26 players on the roster, featuring 15 forwards, seven defensemen and four goalies.
Forwards (15): Dillon Dube, Byron Froese, Alex Gallant, Glenn Gawdin, Justin Kirkland, Ryan Lomberg, Mason Morelli, Alan Quine, Matthew Phillips, Luke Philp, Martin Pospisil, Zac Rinaldo, Buddy Robinson, Adam Ruzicka and Eetu Tuulola
Defensemen (7): Brandon Davidson, Rob Hamilton, Zac Leslie, Andrew Nielsen, Corey Schueneman, Rinat Valiev and Alexander Yelesin
Goalies (4): Jon Gillies, Tyler Parsons, Nick Schneider and Artyom Zagidulin
NO. LAST NAME FIRST NAME POS
28 Davidson Brandon D
19 Dube Dillon LW/C
18 Froese Byron C
20 Gallant Alex LW
21 Gawdin Glenn C
32 Gillies Jon G
42 Hamilton Rob D
23 Kirkland Justin LW
8 Leslie Zac D
41 Lomberg Ryan LW
13 Morelli Mason LW
6 Nielsen Andrew D
22 Quine Alan LW/C
1 Parsons Tyler G
11 Phillips Matthew RW
39 Philp Luke C
24 Pospisil Martin LW/C
36 Rinaldo Zac LW
10 Robinson Buddy RW
29 Ruzicka Adam C
30 Schneider Nick G
5 Schueneman Corey D
25 Tuulola Eetu RW
37 Valiev Rinat D
45 Yelesin Alexander D
50 Zagidulin Artyom G
The Stockton Heat start the 2019-20 AHL season in Colorado on Friday, October 4th when they play the Colorado Eagles at 6:05 PST. The Stockton Heat home opener is Saturday, October 12 th at Stockton Arena where the Heat host the San Diego Gulls at 6:00 PM.
