Senators Announce 2019-20 Opening Night Roster

The Belleville Senators have announced a 25-man opening night roster for the 2019-20 American Hockey League season.

The team features two goaltenders, eight defencemen and 15 forwards.

Sixteen players have previously played for Belleville while 12 players have NHL experience for a total of 276 games.

2018-19 Senators MVP Marcus Hogberg will share the net with Filip Gustavsson who enters his second full year in the AHL.

On defence, Troy Mann will have Jonathan Aspirot, Jack Dougherty, Nick Ebert, Andreas Englund, Christian Jaros, Hubert Labrie, Max Lajoie and Jordan Murray at his disposal.

Up front, the Sens have Vitaly Abramov, JC Beaudin, Logan Brown, Michael Carcone, Jonathan Davidsson, Alex Formenton, Parker Kelly, Morgan Klimchuk, Joseph LaBate, Josh Norris, Nick Paul, Jack Rodewald, Andrew Sturtz, Jordan Szwarz and MAx Veronneau.

Belleville will have six rookies in Aspirot, Davidsson, Formenton, Kelly, Norris and Veronneau. Aspirot, Carcone, Davidsson, Dougherty, Ebert, Labrie, Norris, Szwarz and Veronneau would be pulling a Belleville jersey on for the first time when they hit the ice.

To finalize the Sens' roster, the team released defenceman Griffin Reinhart from his training camp tryout.

The Sens' 2019-20 season opens Saturday when they visit the Toronto Marlies at 4pm. The Sens return home on Oct. 11 against Binghamton.

2019-20 Belleville Senators opening-night roster:

Two (2) goaltenders, 2018-19 team(s):

Marcus Hogberg (Ottawa - NHL, Belleville - AHL)

Filip Gustavsson (Belleville - AHL, Brampton - ECHL)

Eight (8) defencemen, 2018-19 team(s):

Jonathan Aspirot (Montcon - QMJHL)

Jack Dougherty (Rochester - AHL)

Nick Ebert (Orebro - SHL)

Andreas Englund (Ottawa- NHL, Belleville - AHL)

Christian Jaros (Ottawa - NHL, Belleville- AHL)

Hubert Labrie (Syracuse - AHL)

Max Lajoie (Ottawa - NHL, Belleville - AHL)

Jordan Murray (Belleville - AHL)

Fifteen (15) forwards, 2018-19 team(s):

Vitaly Abramov (Ottawa - NHL, Belleville - AHL, Cleveland - AHL)

Jean-Christophe Beaudin (Belleville - AHL, Colorado - AHL)

Logan Brown (Ottawa - NHL, Belleville - AHL)

Michael Carcone (Toronto - AHL, Utica - AHL)

Jonathan Davidsson (Djurgardens - SHL)

Alex Formenton (Ottawa - NHL, London - OHL)

Parker Kelly (Prince Albert - WHL)

Morgan Klimchuk (Belleville - AHL, Toronto - AHL, Stockton - AHL)

Joseph LaBate (Belleville - AHL)

Josh Norris (Michigan - NCAA)

Nick Paul (Ottawa - NHL, Belleville - AHL)

Jack Rodewald (Ottawa - NHL, Belleville - AHL)

Andrew Sturtz (Belleville - AHL)

Jordan Szwarz (Providence - AHL)

Max Veronneau (Ottawa - NHL, Princeton - NCAA)

