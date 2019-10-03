Sound Tigers 5K Run and Walk Hits the Streets this Sunday

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (Oct ober 3, 2019) - The fifth-annual Bridgeport Sound Tigers 5K run and walk hits the streets this Sunday, benefiting The American Cancer Society, and local organizations Seymour Pink and The Get In Touch Foundation. The smooth and level course, great for runners and walkers alike, will begin and end at Webster Bank Arena and pass through scenic Seaside Park.

Join the continued fight against breast cancer and help support these organizations, plus take home a race performance t-shirt, a chip-timed bib and a ticket to the Sound Tigers home opener/Breast Cancer Awareness Night on Saturday, Oct. 19 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Kids 18 and younger are just $25 each and adults are $35 online now or Sunday at the door.

WHAT: Fifth-annual Sound Tigers 5K run and walk

WHERE: Webster Bank Arena (600 Main Street, Bridgeport, CT 06604)

WHEN: This Sunday, Oct. 6 (9 a.m. start); Sound Tigers Cub Kids Run - 8:45 a.m.

BENEFITTING: The Get In Touch Foundation, American Cancer Society, Seymour Pink

For more information, please visit SoundTigers.com.

The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer movement unites communities to support each other. We honor those touched by the disease and raise awareness and funds as we take steps closer to a world without breast cancer. With the American Cancer Society's mission to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer, we're delivering breakthrough breast cancer research, supporting patients and caregivers through every step of their cancer journey, and so much more.

The Get In Touch Foundation is non-profit specifically focused on providing free and accessible information, empowering all to make breast health simple, appropriate, and routine. It is an established local organization with a global reach. The Daisy Wheel tool educates on the eight simple steps of how to perform a breast self-exam.

Seymour Pink works to support breast cancer patients and their families to help them maintain balance as they undergo treatments. Seymour Pink currently serves 39 communities in Connecticut including Shelton, Derby, Trumbull, and Monroe. They continue to expand and add additional towns into their network of support. Seymour Pink has raised over $2 million dollars in the fight against Breast Cancer, has made substantial donations to Yale Smilow Cancer Institute and Hewitt's Breast Cancer Center at Griffin Hospital, and has awarded several scholarships to local high school students whose lives have been impacted by breast cancer.

