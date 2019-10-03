Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves

October 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made the following roster moves:

Assigned to San Diego (AHL):

Max Comtois - LW

Isac Lundestrom - C

In addition, San Diego has made the following roster moves:

Assigned to Tulsa (ECHL):

Steve Ruggiero - D

Deven Sideroff - RW

