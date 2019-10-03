Buy Ticket to Home Opener, Receive Free Ticket to Home Game in October/November

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs are celebrating the beginning of the 2019-20 season with a buy-one-get-one ticket special for the home opener and one additional home game of choice in either October or November.

Fans who purchase any regularly-priced ticket for the home opener will receive a ticket of equal or lesser value to any October or November IceHogs home game this season. With the offer, fans can redeem their BOGO tickets for several prime promotional nights during the first two months of the upcoming campaign, including Day of the Dead Night (Nov. 2), Military Appreciation Night (Nov. 16) and Hockey Fights Cancer Night (Nov. 29).

Tickets for this special can be purchased either in-person at the BMO Box Office or by calling the IceHogs front office at (815) 968-5222.

This deal is valid only on Friday, Oct. 4 (from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.) and can not be combined with any other ticket offer. Additionally, the BOGO deal is for only one ticket to the home opener and must include a ticket to a different home game during October or November.

The IceHogs' 2019-20 home schedule is packed with exciting promotions, beginning with the home opener against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center. In addition to the previously mentioned prime nights, fans can also redeem their BOGO ticket to attend a Taco Tuesdays, Wednesday Dog Days or Friday $2 Beers. The first two months of the season also feature two postgame Skate with the Hogs (Oct. 14 and Nov. 3), an IceHogs magnet schedule giveaway (Oct. 18) and a Hogs mitten giveaway (Nov. 30).

Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins | 6 p.m

The Rockford IceHogs will host their home opener for the 2019-20 season on Saturday, Oct. 12 against the Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The first 4,000 fans in attendance to Rockford's first home game of the campaign will receive a free IceHogs calendar, courtesy of Impact Networking. Call the IceHogs front office at (815) 968-5222 or visit IceHogs.com to purchase tickets.

