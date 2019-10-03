Win a Belleville Senators Experience During Opening Weekend

The Belleville Senators are offering a local team or organization the chance to WIN the ultimate experience with the team during the Sens' game against Binghamton on Oct. 12 at CAA Arena.

Two winners will be selected with one being on the ice during pre-game ceremonies alongside Alex Formenton and the Sens team to unveil the Senators flag before puck drop.

The other winner will be in the tunnel when Logan Brown and the Belleville Sens step on the ice to give EVERY player a high-five.

Using the form below, tell us your team or organizations name and provide your contact info and why YOUR group should win the ultimate experience.

The contest closes Oct. 9 at 4pm and a winner will be announced just after 5pm!

