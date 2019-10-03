American Hockey League, PHPA Ratify New Collective Bargaining Agreement

SPRINGFIELD, Mass./NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. ... The American Hockey League and the Professional Hockey Players' Association today announced the ratification of a new five-year Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The new CBA, which is effective through August 31, 2024, has been unanimously ratified by both the AHL's Board of Governors and AHL players.

"The American Hockey League remains fortunate to have an extremely positive and open relationship with our players and with the PHPA," said David Andrews, AHL President and Chief Executive Officer. "This new Collective Bargaining Agreement is the product of a sustained positive and open dialogue between the players and ourselves over the past several months, and continues a longstanding spirit of respect for each other that has allowed the American Hockey League and its players to grow and prosper."

"We feel this agreement addresses a number of issues which were raised by the players, adding both monetary and non-monetary value throughout the term," said PHPA Executive Director Larry Landon. "I would like to thank all players for their input and support throughout these negotiations, and recognize the leadership displayed by our Negotiating Committee whose collective 85 years of experience playing at the professional level were invaluable throughout this process."

As it begins its 84th season this weekend, the American Hockey League (theahl.com, @TheAHL) continues to serve as the top development league for all 31 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of all players competing in the NHL each year are AHL graduates, and through the years the American Hockey League has been home to more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Since its inception in 1967, the Professional Hockey Players' Association (PHPA) has continued to serve as an advocate of player interests. Currently, the PHPA is the certified, U.S. National Labor Relations Board collective bargaining representative for over 1,600 players across 57 teams throughout the American Hockey League and ECHL. Further information about the PHPA is available at PHPA.com as well as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

