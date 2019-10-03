Amerks Sign Murray to One-Year AHL Deal

(Rochester, NY) ... Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has signed forward Brett Murray to one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2019-20 season.

Murray, 21, joins the Amerks out of training camp following a career-year with the Youngstown Phantoms (USHL) in 2018-19. In 62 contests in Youngstown, the Bolton, Ontario native led all USHL skaters with a personal-best 41 goals while finishing second in the league with 76 points. For his accolades last season, he was named to the USHL First All-Star Team.

Prior to his second stint with Youngstown, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound forward played two seasons at Penn State University (Big-10), where he produced seven points (1+6) in 33 career games. In his first season with the Nittany Lions, Murray helped the club claim the Big-10 Conference Championship and later went on to help the program make its first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance.

Rochester begins its 64th American Hockey League season, presented exclusively by Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, at home on Friday, Oct. 4 against the Syracuse Crunch at The Blue Cross Arena.

