Barracuda Sign Forward Krystof Hrabik

October 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release





San Jose, Ca - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the club has signed Forward Krystof Hrabik (CHRIS-toff RAW-beek) to a two-year AHL contract. In a corresponding move, the team has loaned Hrabik to the Tri-City Americans (@TCAmericans) of the WHL (@TheWHL).

"Krystof is a natural center who can skate and play a power forward type of game," said Will. "He played on the top line for the Czech Republic at the World Junior Championships last year and we expect him to be a top player in the WHL this season."

The native of Praha, Czech Republic, appeared in two AHL exhibition games with the Barracuda, collecting two goals, while putting four shots on net and finished with a plus-one rating.

In 2018-19, the six-foot-four, 209-pounder skated in 63 games with the Americans, totaling 51 points (21 goals, 30 assists), 53 penalty minutes and a minus-eight rating. In addition, Hrabik skated in five WHL playoff games, collecting two points (one goal, one assist), two penalty minutes and a minus-nine rating. Hrabik also skated in five games with Team Czech Republic at the 2019 World Junior Championship where he totaled one assist, two penalty minutes and a minus-one rating.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.