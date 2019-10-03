Caraglio's Pizza Named the Official Pizza of Blue Cross Arena, Amerks and Knighthawks

(Rochester, NY) ... The Blue Cross Arena at the Rochester War Memorial, in conjunction with the Rochester Americans and Knighthawks, has named Caraglio's Pizza the Official Pizza of the downtown venue.

"We are thrilled to partner with such an outstanding company to provide our guests here at The Blue Cross Arena with a quality product," said Vice President of Business Operations Rob Minter. "Caraglio's Pizza is a staple in our community, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership."

Serving the Rochester community since 2004, Caraglio's made-to-order menu offers a wide variety of options, including their signature specialty pizzas, wings, subs and wraps and much more. With more than 20 different toppings and an assortment of sauces, Caraglio's Pizza is made on homemade dough, made fresh daily, and now offers gluten free options as well.

"Pizza is what I do, but being involved in the community has always been who I am," said Tony Caraglio, owner of Caraglio's Pizza. "I am very excited to announce our partnership with The Blue Cross Arena, home of the Amerks and Knighthawks. Now we will be able to support our local sports teams in a new and exciting way, and you'll be able to enjoy your hometown Caraglio's Pizza."

For more information on Caraglio's Pizza, please visit www.caragliospizza.com.

Caraglio's Pizza locations

7 Main St, Hilton, NY 14468

2186 Empire Blvd, Webster, NY 14580

3869 Lyell Rd, Rochester, NY 14606

1169 N Greece Rd, Rochester, NY 14626

2882 Dewey Ave, Rochester, NY 14616

3366 Latta Road Rochester NY 14612

About The Blue Cross Arena at the Rochester War Memorial

Owned by the City of Rochester and operated by Pegula Sports and Entertainment, The Blue Cross Arena at the Rochester War Memorial is downtown Rochester's premier sports and entertainment venue. Located just off the bank of the Genesee River, the multi-purpose facility is the primary home to the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League (AHL) and plays host to some of the world's top concerts, sporting events and other attractions. Since opening its doors back in 1955, The Blue Cross Arena has welcomed more than 400,000 guests each year. The Blue Cross Arena at the Rochester War Memorial is also home to the National Lacrosse League's (NLL) Rochester Knighthawks and has been the site of several high-profile sporting events, including the 1957 and 2000 AHL All-Star Classic, four NLL Finals and NHL preseason games.

