Chicago Wolves Unveil 2019-20 Promotional Schedule

GLENVIEW, Illinois - The Chicago Wolves' 2019-20 promotional schedule features a plethora of events -- premium giveaways, theme nights, family-oriented outings and more -- that provide additional reasons to enjoy the 2019 Western Conference champions' upcoming season at Allstate Arena.

"We have a lot to celebrate coming off our Calder Cup Finals run last season," said Wolves senior vice president Jon Sata. "The promotional schedule for the year ahead is robust with a substantial number of fan giveaways, theme nights and community programs. We're excited to share all of these initiatives with the most passionate fan base in Chicago."

The Wolves open their 26th season at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, against the Grand Rapids Griffins. The first 5,000 fans through the Allstate Arena doors receive a replica 2019 Western Conference champions banner, courtesy of Jewel-Osco. The first 2,500 fans also receive a Wolves Static Cling schedule, courtesy of Utz.

All 38 Wolves home games are highlighted by either a giveaway, a theme night, a charitable fundraiser or a Little Debbie Sunday event -- and several dates feature multiple experiences.

The list of premium giveaways includes Oscar Dansk Bobblehead Night presented by Atturo Tires (Feb. 1), Curtis McKenzie Bobblehead Night presented by My50 (March 14), Wolves Star Wars wall calendar presented by Rose Pest Solutions (Dec. 14), Wolves koozies presented by Sport Clips (Nov. 30 and Jan. 4) Wolves luggage tags presented by Loyola Medicine (Dec. 21), Wolves reusable tote bags presented by Pet Supplies Plus (Feb. 15), Wolves retro lunchbox presented by ABC Plumbing (Feb. 23) and Wolves trading cards presented by Vienna Beef (April 11),

Wolves fans have proven they love their theme nights and this year's schedule features Pride Night (Oct. 19), Star Wars Night (Dec. 14), Teddy Bear Toss Night presented by ABC Plumbing (Jan. 18), Love Your Melon Nights (Jan. 18-19), Girls and Women in Sport presented by Magellan (Feb. 1), American Girl Night (March 7) and eSports Night (March 14). The second annual eSports Night has blossomed into a three-day eSports tournament that runs March 13-15.

The Wolves also deliver experiences perfect for the whole family. Three Saturday night games (Dec. 21, Jan. 18, Feb. 15) feature free postgame skates. Little Debbie Sundays are slated for all 10 Sunday home games that start at 3 p.m. Each Sunday game features a kids giveaway for a Chicago-area attraction -- Brookfield Zoo, Dave & Buster's, GameWorks, Legoland, Raging Waves, Santa's Village Azoosment Park and more -- and every Sunday features free caricature-drawing, face-painting and sign-making. Kids also can meet top Wolves players during the free postgame autograph sessions.

The Wolves continue to be dedicated to local charities and military veterans with several events designed to raise money and awareness for relevant causes. Breast Cancer Awareness Night (Oct. 26 to help A Silver Lining Foundation) headlines a full slate that includes Military Appreciation Weekend (Nov. 9-10), the Salvation Army Red Kettle Game (Nov. 10), Salute to Military Families Night presented by Kia (March 28) and First Responders Night presented by Turtle Wax (April 4).

The Wolves and Turtle Wax also will honor veterans with special commemorative Military Appreciation jerseys the players get to wear for the home games on Jan. 18-19. The jerseys will be raffled and auctioned to help the USO of Illinois. The Wolves' long tradition of St. Patrick's Day jerseys, presented by Jewel-Osco, will continue March 14-15 with proceeds from the jersey auction and raffle benefiting Easterseals.

The Wolves expect to hit a milestone this year with their Adopt-A-Dog program presented by the Premier Veterinary Group. Nearly 1,500 worthy dogs have found forever homes since the Wolves and their fans started connecting during monthly Adopt-A-Dog Nights that began in 2001-02. This season's first of seven Adopt-A-Dog Nights is Oct. 5.

For those who enjoy a beer with their hockey, the Wolves are hosting eight Craft Beer Nights that feature a ticket and a flight of beer for one low price. The first Craft Beer Night will be Nov. 19 and they'll happen every weeknight home game.

To find all giveaways and theme nights, visit ChicagoWolves.com/Special-Events. The complete 2019-20 promotional schedule can be found at ChicagoWolves.com/Schedule. To set up tickets for any Wolves home game, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

