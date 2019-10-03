Rampage Announce Opening Night Roster
October 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release
SAN ANTONIO, TX - San Antonio Rampage General Manager Kevin McDonald unveiled the team's 2019-20 season-opening roster on Thursday afternoon. The roster includes 24 players overall, and 11 players who saw game action with the team last season.
2019-20 Opening Night Roster
2 Niko Mikkola D L 6'4" 185 Apr. 27, 1996 Kiiminki, Finland
4 Rob O'Gara D L 6'4" 207 Jul. 6, 1993 Massapequa, NY
5 Derrick Pouliot D L 6'0" 196 Jan. 16, 1994 Estevan, SK
8 Joey LaLeggia D L 5'10" 185 Jun. 24, 1992 Burnaby, B.C.
9 Mitch Reinke D R 5'11" 181 Feb. 4, 1996 Stillwater, MN
10 Evan Polei F L 6'2" 230 Feb. 19, 1996 Wetaskiwin, AB 11 Cam Darcy F R 6'0" 185 Mar. 2, 1994 South Boston, MA
12 Nathan Walker F L 5'8" 185 Feb. 7, 1994 Cardiff, Wales
13 Alexey Toropchenko F L 6'3" 200 Jun. 25, 1999 Moscow, Russia
14 Austin Poganski F R 6'2" 198 Feb. 16, 1996 St. Cloud, MN
16 Dakota Joshua F L 6'2" 200 May 15, 1996 Dearborn, MI 18 Nolan Stevens F L 6'3" 183 Jul. 22, 1996 Brantford, ONT 19 Ryan Olsen F R 6'2" 195 Mar. 25, 1994 Delta, B.C. 20 Mike Vecchione F R 5'10" 195 Feb. 25, 1993 Saugus, MA
21 Jake Dotchin D R 6'3" 210 Mar. 24, 1994 Cambridge, ONT
24 Klim Kostin F L 6'3" 212 May 5, 1999 Penza, RUS
26 Tanner Kaspick F L 6'1" 201 Jan. 28, 1998 Brandon, MAN
27 Zach Nastasiuk F R 6'1" 201 Mar. 30, 1995 Barrie, ONT
36 Nick Lappin F R 6'1" 175 Nov. 1, 1992 Geneva, IL
37 Jake Walman D L 6'1" 202 Feb. 20, 1996 Toronto, ONT
55 Andreas Borgman D L 6'0" 205 Jun. 18, 1995 Stockholm, Sweden 71 Jordan Nolan F L 6'3" 235 Jun. 23, 1989 Garden River, ONT 1 Adam Wilcox G L 6'0" 190 Nov. 26, 1992 South St. Paul, MN
35 Ville Husso G L 6'2" 205 Feb. 6, 1995 Helsinki, Finland
The Rampage open the regular season on Oct. 4 at the AT&T Center when they host the Manitoba Moose for a 7 p.m. puck-drop. Doors to the Bud Light Courtyard will open at 5:30 p.m. for pregame festivities featuring face painters, music, games, and photo opportunities. Rampage fans will be given the chance to take photos with a Zamboni throughout the evening for an ultimate hockey experience. Ticket 760's 'The Chris Duel Show' will be broadcast live on-site, with free giveaways and special guests lined up to get fans ready for puck-drop. The event is free and open to anyone who has a ticket to the game.
To purchase season tickets for the 2019-20 San Antonio Rampage campaign, contact a Rampage sales representative at 210-444-5554 or buy online at SARampage.com. The 2019-20 season is presented by H-E-B.
