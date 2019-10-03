Amerks Announce Opening Night Roster
October 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) ... Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today the team's Opening Night roster for the 2019-20 season. The Amerks open their 64th American Hockey League season on Friday, Oct. 4 at 7:05 p.m. against the Syracuse Crunch at The Blue Cross Arena.
Rochester's Opening Night roster features 24 skaters, including 15 forwards and nine defensemen, and two goaltenders.
Forwards (15): Rasmus Asplund, Jarrett Burton, Eric Cornel, Jean-Sebastien Dea, Remi Elie, Curtis Lazar, Sean Malone, Brett Murray, Andrew Oglevie, Kevin Porter, Tyler Randell, C.J. Smith, Dalton Smith, Tage Thompson and Scott Wilson.
Defensemen (9): Will Borgen, Jacob Bryson, Casey Fitzgerald, Brandon Hickey, Andrew MacWilliam, Casey Nelson, Nathan Paetsch, Lawrence Pilut and Zach Redmond.
Goaltenders (2): Andrew Hammond and Jonas Johansson
Amerks 2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $14 per game, are on-sale now. Full-season ticket member benefits include, but are not limited to, Riverside Club VIP Room access with Amerks Alumni, family meet and greet and annual Skate with the Players event, an exclusive preseason Ice Breaker Party and much more. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.
