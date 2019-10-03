Amerks Announce Opening Night Roster

(Rochester, NY) ... Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today the team's Opening Night roster for the 2019-20 season. The Amerks open their 64th American Hockey League season on Friday, Oct. 4 at 7:05 p.m. against the Syracuse Crunch at The Blue Cross Arena.

Rochester's Opening Night roster features 24 skaters, including 15 forwards and nine defensemen, and two goaltenders.

Forwards (15): Rasmus Asplund, Jarrett Burton, Eric Cornel, Jean-Sebastien Dea, Remi Elie, Curtis Lazar, Sean Malone, Brett Murray, Andrew Oglevie, Kevin Porter, Tyler Randell, C.J. Smith, Dalton Smith, Tage Thompson and Scott Wilson.

Defensemen (9): Will Borgen, Jacob Bryson, Casey Fitzgerald, Brandon Hickey, Andrew MacWilliam, Casey Nelson, Nathan Paetsch, Lawrence Pilut and Zach Redmond.

Goaltenders (2): Andrew Hammond and Jonas Johansson

