Cleveland Monsters and 'Prayers from Maria' Team up for Hockey Fights Cancer Night

October 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND -The Cleveland Monsters are excited and honored to feature a new theme night this year, one that aims to inspire hope and raise awareness for a local non-profit right here in Northeast Ohio. Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Friday, November 22nd will be a night to remember as fans will come to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to support and raise funds for Cleveland-based non-profit, 'Prayers From Maria.' One of the highlights of the night will be a specialty jersey that will be auctioned off to raise funds for 'Prayers From Maria.' In addition to the jersey auction proceeds, The Monsters Community Foundation is proud to be providing a matching donation amount to 'Prayers From Maria' to help them with their incredible mission.

'Prayers From Maria' was founded by Ed and Megan McNamara of Avon, Ohio whose daughter, Maria, was diagnosed with a brain tumor that took her life at just seven years of age. After receiving Maria's diagnosis, the McNamaras discovered that despite being the second highest cause of cancer deaths among young people, brain cancer research is grossly underfunded. Despite the painful journey Maria was facing herself, she chose instead to pray for other children suffering from cancer and their families. She prayed that the doctors would find a way to help those impacted by the disease and after Maria lost her courageous fight, the McNamaras made her prayers their mission.

'Prayers From Maria' is dedicated to funding global research into the causes, prevention, treatments and cure of childhood brain tumors. To date, the foundation has awarded nearly $2 million dollars in grants to support and fund desperately needed research.

"We especially love this partnership with the Monsters for Hockey Fights Cancer because so many of the fans make up kids and families," said Co-Founder Megan McNamara. "Maria and her brothers couldn't wait to go to the hockey games. It underscores our excitement to work together with this organization to spread our very important mission for kids and we are grateful for the impact the Monsters are making in the fight against childhood cancer."

During the Monsters game on November 22nd, fans will have the opportunity to help support Prayers From Maria and Hockey Fights Cancer throughout the event. One of the night's highlights will be a 'Prayers From Maria'- inspired sunflower hockey jersey that the Monsters team will wear on the ice for the game and will be auctioned off at the game. The specialty jerseys are a nod to the sunflower fields that are planted annually by the foundation, which are inspired by the memory and spirit of Maria, as a way to love and honor the courageous children who are battling cancer and those we have lost.

"We are honored to partner with such a passionate local organization for this wonderful league initiative," said Monsters COO/Senior Vice President of Franchise Operations Mike Ostrowski on Monday. "Our hope is that we can help amplify the amazing impact that the McNamaras and 'Prayers From Maria' continue to have on children's cancer research here in Northeast Ohio and beyond. We could not be more proud to join the McNamaras and their organization in the fight against childhood brain tumors."

Hockey Fights Cancer is an NHL/NHLPA joint initiative in partnership with the AHL in which over 20 AHL teams are participating in this season during the month of November. The Monsters are excited to partner with Cleveland-based Prayers From Maria to help raise awareness and funds for their mission.

