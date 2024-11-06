Wolf Pack Name Casey Fitzgerald 15th Captain in Club History

November 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack, AHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers, announced today their leadership group for the 2024-25 season.

Defenseman Casey Fitzgerald will serve as captain of the Wolf Pack, while forwards Alex Belzile and Anton Blidh will serve as Alternate Captains.

Fitzgerald, 27, will serve as the 15 th captain in Wolf Pack history. He signed with the Rangers as an unrestricted free agent on July 2, 2024. He has scored seven points (1 g, 6 a) in nine games as a member of the Wolf Pack this season.

The native of North Reading, MA, tied his previous career-high in goals with four a season ago as a member of the Charlotte Checkers. In a career-high 69 games, Fitzgerald also set career-high marks in assists with 17, points with 21, and +/- with a +22 rating during the 2023-24 campaign.

Fitzgerald has appeared in 157 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack, Checkers, and Rochester Americans, scoring 62 points (14 g, 48 a). He has also suited up in 63 career NHL games with the Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres, scoring nine assists.

He also served as captain during his collegiate career, wearing the 'C' for Boston College during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

Belzile, 33, wears the 'A' for the second straight season for the club. He led the Wolf Pack in scoring with 50 points (19 g, 31 a) a season ago. The native of St. Eloi, QC, previously served as captain of the Laval Rocket during the 2022-23 season. He also wore the 'A' for the club during the 2019-20 and 2021-22 seasons.

Blidh, 29, recorded 17 points (7 g, 10 a) in 64 games during his first full season with the Wolf Pack in 2023-24. This season, the native of Mölnlycke, SWE, has recorded four points (2 g, 2 a) in nine games.

He previously wore the 'A' with the Wolf Pack a season ago and with the Providence Bruins during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

