Devils Name Ryan Parent Interim Head Coach of AHL's Utica Comets; Relieve Kevin Dineen of Duties

November 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Newark, NJ & Utica, NY - The New Jersey Devils today announced that they have relieved Kevin Dineen of his head coaching duties of the club's American Hockey League affiliate in Utica and named Assistant Coach Ryan Parent as Interim Head Coach for the rest of the season. The announcement was made by Devils' President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald and Devils' Assistant General Manager/Utica Comets General Manager Dan MacKinnon.

Additionally, New Jersey has added Eric Weinrich as an Interim Assistant Coach joining existing assistant coach David Cunniff and goaltending coach Brian Eklund. Weinrich previously served as a Player Development Coach in the Devils' organization. Parent and Weinrich will start in their respective roles at Thursday's practice.

Unfortunately, after the start we had to this season, the organization felt it was time to make a change while the season is still young, said MacKinnon. We thank Kevin for his time with Utica and wish him and his family all the best moving forward.

"In his seven years with our AHL affiliate, Ryan Parent has established a track record of transparently communicating with young players and teaching good habits, while drawing on his own playing experiences," said MacKinnon. "Those characteristics will serve him well in this new role where he will need to develop, lead, and relate to players at all different stages of their pro hockey careers."

Parent, 37, is in his seventh season with the organization having been hired as an Assistant Coach for the Binghamton Devils (AHL) under Mark Dennehy on August 23, 2018. It was the first coaching job of his career after retiring as an active player.

Parent was a first-round draft pick of the Nashville Predators, 18th overall, in 2005. He played in 106 NHL games with Vancouver and Philadelphia, notching one goal and six assists. He also played in 27 career Stanley Cup Playoff games. The left-shooting defenseman played in 251 AHL games with seven teams between 2006 and 2016, where he registered four goals and 24 assists with 261 penalty minutes. He also played in 31 Calder Cup Playoff games. Parent last played with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 2015-16.

Parent was part of the gold medal winning Team Canada at the 2006 and 2007 World Junior Championships. He spent his junior hockey playing for the Guelph Storm in the OHL, winning the league championship in the 2003-2004 season.

The Prince Albert, Saskatchewan native has previous coaching experience, serving as head coach of the Lloydminster Bobcats of the AJHL (2012-13) and the Vernon Vipers of the BCHL (2011-12). While with the Bobcats, Parent also served as the team's General Manager.

Dineen was in his fourth season coaching in Utica and finishes with a 110-84-31 record. He was 0-8-1 this year prior to his dismissal.

