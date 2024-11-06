Admirals Offer Free Tickets to Veterans/Active Military Saturday Night
November 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals are pleased to announce that for their 19th season they will welcome all veterans and active military personnel with tickets for themselves and immediate family members to their home game this Saturday, November 9th at 6 pm against the Chicago Wolves at Panther Arena, courtesy of United Steel Workers Local 2-209.
In order to claim their free tickets to the game (limit 6), Veterans and active military should request their tickets.
The first 2,500 fans to the game will receive a military themed Admirals t-shirt, courtesy of Baird and all veterans and active military personnel will receive 15% off in the Arena Team Store.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 6, 2024
- Devils Name Ryan Parent Interim Head Coach of AHL's Utica Comets; Relieve Kevin Dineen of Duties - Utica Comets
- Admirals Offer Free Tickets to Veterans/Active Military Saturday Night - Milwaukee Admirals
- Richard Recalled to Flyers, Boulton Loaned to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Peca Leads T-Birds' Comeback Triumph over Isles - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Capitals Loan Iorio to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Name Casey Fitzgerald 15th Captain in Club History - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Day Preview - CGY vs BAK - Calgary Wranglers
- Wranglers Fall 2-1 to Condors, Ending Nine-Game Streak - Calgary Wranglers
- Wolf Pack Host Crunch with Eye Towards Revenge - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Condors at Wranglers, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Hartford Wolf Pack and Perkatory Coffee Roasters Team up to Offer Fresh Brewed Coffee at Home Games - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Preview: Islanders at Thunderbirds: 10:35 a.m. - Bridgeport Islanders
- Mandolese Authors 23-Save Shutout, as Eagles Blank Firebirds, 5-0 - Colorado Eagles
- Savoie Scores as Condors End Calgary's Streak, 2-1 - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.