Admirals Offer Free Tickets to Veterans/Active Military Saturday Night

November 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals are pleased to announce that for their 19th season they will welcome all veterans and active military personnel with tickets for themselves and immediate family members to their home game this Saturday, November 9th at 6 pm against the Chicago Wolves at Panther Arena, courtesy of United Steel Workers Local 2-209.

In order to claim their free tickets to the game (limit 6), Veterans and active military should request their tickets.

The first 2,500 fans to the game will receive a military themed Admirals t-shirt, courtesy of Baird and all veterans and active military personnel will receive 15% off in the Arena Team Store.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.