Alex Belzile Strikes in Overtime as Wolf Pack Knock off Crunch 2-1

November 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - Alex Belzile picked the perfect time for his first goal of the season. The veteran forward beat the buzzer in overtime on Wednesday night at the XL Center, pushing the Wolf Pack over the visiting Syracuse Crunch by a final score of 2-1 in overtime.

Belzile beat the buzzer with just 6.6 seconds remaining in the extra frame. The veteran forward peeled off the wall before dancing by two Crunch players and beating Brandon Halverson through the five-hole for his first of the season to earn the Wolf Pack the second point.

The win improves the club to 5-1-0-0 at the XL Center this season.

A high-energy first period saw the Crunch test Dylan Garand right away. The Crunch largely controlled the neutral zone, leading to a steady offensive attack.

Garand came up big on a number of occasions to keep the game deadlocked, as the clubs headed to the first intermission without a goal. The Crunch outshot the Wolf Pack 13-3 through the opening 20 minutes. The Wolf Pack's three shots were their fewest in a single period this season.

Brett Berard nearly broke the ice midway through the middle stanza as he powered his way to the front of the net and elevated a backhander that Halverson denied.

The Wolf Pack had their best shift of the game following a brief four-on-four segment, spending nearly two minutes in the offensive zone and ending with another power play opportunity. Halverson remained strong during this sequence, eventually denying a bid from Ben Harpur through a heavy screen.

Midway through the power play, Daniel Walcott sped past Casey Fitzgerald for a mini breakaway. Although he was unable to get a clean shot off, the trailing Gabriel Szturc collected the rebound with eyes on an open cage. The rookie forward was robbed by the outstretched right pad of Garand to keep the game at 0-0.

Belzile beat Halverson but not the crossbar shortly thereafter, as the quest for the game's first goal continued. This time it was the Wolf Pack holding the Crunch to just three shots in the second period.

The three shots allowed were the fewest allowed by the Wolf Pack in a single period this season.

Bryce McConnell-Barker finally broke the ice at 5:55 of the third period. The rookie forward burst down the left-wing wall on a two-on-one before ripping home a short side shot to beat Halverson for his first AHL goal.

The goal was unassisted.

After a pair of late penalties, the Crunch ended up with a six-on-four advantage late in regulation time. The visitors knotted the score with just seventeen seconds remaining, as Conor Sheary's one-timer caught Garand before Joel Teasdale stuffed home the rebound for his third of the year to force overtime.

Belzile's game-winning goal came with just seconds remaining, giving the Wolf Pack their fourth overtime victory of the season. Bo Groulx and Matthew Robertson were credited with the assists on the tally.

