Capitals Loan Iorio to Bears

November 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have loaned defenseman Vincent Iorio to Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick.

Iorio, 21, has posted three points (1g, 2a) through nine games with the Bears this season. Iorio has played in 132 career AHL games with Hershey, logging 39 points (7g, 32a), and helped the Bears capture Calder Cups in 2023 and 2024.

The Coquitlam, British Columbia, native made his NHL debut with Washington on March 4, 2023 at San Jose, and has appeared in nine regular-season contests with the Capitals over the last two seasons, recording one assist. Iorio also skated in one postseason game with Washington during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Capitals selected Iorio in the second round (55th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

The Bears continue the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, when they host the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for Pepsi Reversible Bucket Hat Night. The first 6,000 fans in attendance will receive a reversible bucket hat, courtesy of Pepsi. Purchase tickets for the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.