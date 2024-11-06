Savoie Scores as Condors End Calgary's Streak, 2-1

November 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Bakersfield Condors (4-2-3, 11pts) ended the Calgary Wranglers (9-2-0, 18pts) nine-game winning streak with a 2-1 win on Tuesday. Matt Savoie (3rd) and Seth Griffith (4th) had the goals for Bakersfield. Griffith had a multi-point night and now has eight points (4g-4a) in eight games this season.

Olivier Rodrigue nearly finished off his second career shutout, but did get his third win, stopping 26 of 27.

