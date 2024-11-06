Game Preview: Condors at Wranglers, 6 p.m.

November 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Condors put an end to Calgary's nine-game winning streak a night ago and now look to make it two straight wins on a five-game road trip.

LOOKING BACK

Matthew Savoie scored his third goal of the season, Seth Griffith added an empty-net goal, and the Condors beat Calgary, 2-1, last night. Griffith had an assist as well on Savoie's tally. Olivier Rodrigue picked up his third win of the season, stopping 26 of 27.

Connor Carrick played in his 600th professional game last night. He has played 358 games at the AHL level with Hershey, Binghamton, Charlotte, Providence, Coachella Valley, and Bakersfield. At the NHL level, he has 242 games to his resume with Washington, Dallas, Toronto, Boston and New Jersey.

GRIFF GETTING IT DONE

Seth Griffith recorded his third multi-point game of the season and leads the Condors in scoring with eight points (4g-4a) in eight games.

ATTARD EXPECTED TO DEBUT

Ronnie Attard is expected to make his Condors debut tonight. The Western Michigan University product notched 22 goals over the past two seasons with Lehigh Valley.

KILLING IT

Bakersfield has killed 14 straight penalties dating back to October 26 in Tucson. Overall, the team has killed off 28 of 31 on the season (90.3%) and sits fourth in the AHL.

JUMP ON IT

The Condors improved to 4-0-2 when scoring first last night. When they do not get the first goal of the game, the team is 0-2-1.

ROAD TRIPPIN'

The Condors are 3-1-1 on the road so far this season. They won 20 games away from Condorstown a year ago. The five-game road trip includes tonight in Calgary, two in Abbotsford, and a one-off in San Diego. It is the longest road trip of the season for Bakersfield, who returns home for a five-game homestand after the Gulls contest.

WRANGLERS ON TOP

Calgary's nine-game winning streak ended last night, but they still pace the Pacific Division with 18 points on the season. Sam Honzek scored his first pro goal last night. The 19-year old was drafted in the first round (16th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield's road trip heads west with the first of two against Abbotsford on Saturday at 7 p.m. PT.

American Hockey League Stories from November 6, 2024

